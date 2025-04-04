After his recent election into the Basketball Hall of Fame, former NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony gave his impression of Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Amid Gilgeous-Alexander’s 2024-25 MVP race with Denver Nuggets All-Star Nikola Jokic, Anthony believes it’s just the beginning of Shai’s reign as one of the league’s elite stars.

Anthony reacted to Gilgeous-Alexander’s impressive campaign, per 7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony.

“He’s about to stack years of what we’re seeing. This is like the beginning of a run for him. You can just see it,” Anthony said. “It’s a different bop. It’s a different confidence. It’s a different step. It’s a different walk. “I walk like a ball player.” He’s gonna stack some years playing at this level.”

For Anthony, Gilgeous-Alexander’s game reminds him of Hall of Fame guard Dwyane Wade.

“He has a little D-Wade. The shiftiness. The pace. The way that he know when to take off, he know when to speed up, he know when to shot fake, he know how to get to his spots,” Anthony added. “You’re not going to speed him up, whatever you give him.”

Jalen Williams on Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s MVP race

Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams’ MVP take on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has little to do with being teammates. Williams says it’s his unbiased truth, per Basketball Insiders’ D.J. Siddiq.

“I think he’s the MVP,” Williams said. “Obviously, I’m his teammate, so I’m very inclined to say that. From what I see, the amount of Michael Jordan comparisons and the accolades and all that, I think it would be a very big disservice to him if he’s not the MVP, just based on what he’s been able to accomplish this year.”

Williams says the results is proof of Gilgeous-Alexander’s dedication.

“You look at him last year, and everybody kind of had the question, what else could he possibly do to improve?” says Williams. “Obviously, he comes into this year twice as good as he was last year. I think that’s a testament to how hard he works and how much better he’s able to get, just through his years to look at his progression as a player, which is something I think every athlete, basketball or not, you always wanna get better every year.

“The fact that he’s able to do that at an MVP-caliber [player] every year is very impressive,” Williams concluded.

Williams, Gilgeous-Alexander, and the Thunder will face the Rockets on Friday.