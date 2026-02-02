Of all the performances on display, it was Cason Wallace's that recalibrated Sunday night in the Oklahoma City Thunder's 121-111 versus the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena, and the aftermath was just as memorable as the game itself.

Wallace scored a career-high 27 points, the result of a scorching 7-of-11 night from beyond the arc. He also produced seven threes, six rebounds and two steals. Entering the night, the second-year guard was averaging around one made three-pointer per game while shooting 36 percent from deep. His previous career high for made 3s was five, making Sunday's outburst a clear outlier.

Following the win, Wallace tried to sprint away from his teammates before Chet Holmgren chased him down, leading to a celebratory water shower that gave a playful finish the best scoring night of the 22-year-old's NBA career.

Career-high 7 threes? That's worth a water bottle celebration for Cason Wallace 👏 https://t.co/TxyqcGucj0 pic.twitter.com/QAD506Nyvg — NBA (@NBA) February 2, 2026

Oklahoma City reaped the benefits of Wallace's long-range barrage, with the Thunder making 19 of 48 shots from deep, just under 40 percent. Over their past 25 games, OKC had been the league's fourth-worst team from three-point range, making the 19 threes they hit their second-most in the current campaign. Aaron Wiggins and Isaiah Joe each added three triples.

The win came in a high-profile matchup between the top two teams in the Western Conference and the first meeting since their seven-game playoff series last postseason. The Thunder never trailed, taking a 32-26 lead after the first quarter and a 62-55 advantage into halftime. Denver cut the margin to 74-70 in the third quarter before Wallace and the Thunder broke the game open.

Behind a 12–0 run that began with consecutive Wallace triples and carried on by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Wiggins, Oklahoma City put up 39 points in the third quarter. Wallace scored 12 of his 27 points in the third quarter alone, including his sixth and seventh three-pointers, as the Thunder stretched the lead to as many as 16.

Gilgeous-Alexander led all scorers with 34 points on 11-of-16 shooting and added 13 assists, one shy of his career high. He has now scored at least 20 points in 120 consecutive games, the second-longest streak in NBA history behind Wilt Chamberlain. Holmgren contributed 14 points, four rebounds and three blocks in his first game after being named an All-Star.

Peyton Watson led the Nuggets with 29 points and Nikola Jokic finished with 16 points, eight assists and seven rebounds in just his second game back from a 16-game injury absence. Jamal Murray recorded 12 points and 12 assists but shot 4-of-16 from the field.

With the win, the Thunder improved to 39-11 and will next host the Orlando Magic on Tuesday night.