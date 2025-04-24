MEMPHIS — Head coach Mark Daigneault highlighted Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace as a key contributor in their opening-round series against Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies. After Game 2’s 118-99 win, Daigneault pointed out Alex Caruso’s unique skillset as a versatile defender, who also finished with 13 points in Tuesday’s victory. For Daigneault, Wallace has been vital in particular stretches while slowing down Morant.

Daigneault says Wallace’s two-way production has remained consistent in the Thunder’s first two games of the series.

“He’s been really good. You know, he only played 11 minutes, and Alex [Caruso] only played like 12 minutes in the first game. So, it’s good to get him out there for a sustained stretch. But, he continues to shoot the right shots, make the right plays, gets out in transition; that’s something he’s really improved on offensively. Still does all the system stuff really well.

“And defensively, he’s been really good in this series with Bane and Morant — two high-level perimeter players that we have to account for — and helps us do that,” Daigneault concluded.

Thunder's Cason Wallace played 24 minutes in Game 2. He also finished with five points, three assists, one block, and one steal.

Mark Daigneault gushes over Alex Caruso after Thunder win

After Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault commended veteran Alex Caruso for his performance in Game 2’s blowout win Ja Morant and the Grizzlies, Caruso revealed he’s one of the NBA’s elite competitors.

Daigneault gushed over Caruso impacting the Thunder’s defense against the Grizzlies.

“He’s just such a unique player. You can put him on Morant. You can put him on Jackson,” Daigneault said. “You can also put him on somebody else, and he can be a really disruptive help defender, which he got into the game a couple times with the block on Morant, the jump ball on the Jackson’s post-up. He was just unbelievable.”

For Caruso, the former Los Angeles Lakers guard, who won his first championship in 2020, this is when he takes things to another level as a competitor.

“There is a difference in this type of basketball. This time of year, with the attention to detail, the level of competition, I feel like I’m one of the great competitors in this league,” Caruso said. “I might not be in the top half or quarter, whatever you want to put, talent-wise, like, just natural talent, but as far as competing, and trying to win. I’m in the elite group of that. I’m ready to just go out and do what it takes to win.”

The Thunder will look to grab a commanding 3-0 lead in Game 3 on Thursday.