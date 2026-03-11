In addition to tying Wilt Chamberlain’s record for most consecutive 20+ point games in NBA history, Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander reached another feat that only one player has ever accomplished. After joining Chamberlain in an exclusive group, Gilgeous-Alexander joined Los Angeles Lakers All-Star LeBron James in another during the same game — a 129-126 victory against MVP candidate Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.

Gilgeous-Alexander, who scored back-to-back threes amid the Thunder’s final two possessions, including a game-winner, finished with 35 points, 15 assists, and zero turnovers in Monday’s win against the Nuggets. Gilgeous-Alexander joined James as the only two players who have ever finished a game with 35+ points, 15+ assists, and zero turnovers in NBA history.

James tallied 35 points, 17 assists, and zero turnovers in a 132-129 win against the Toronto Raptors in 2018. He became the first NBA player to do so at the time, and now, he has company.

After Gilgeous-Alexander tied Chamberlain’s 63-year-old record, he led the Thunder to a three-point win against its rivals in the Nuggets, who the defending champions beat 4-3 in the Western Conference semifinals last season. The Thunder also handed the Nuggets a second loss in 10 days, following a classic 127-121 overtime thriller.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander reacts to tying Wilt Chamberlain

For Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, focusing on winning rather than fixating on breaking a 63-year-old record is critical to achieving such a rare feat in NBA history. Then, if that wasn’t enough for Thunder fans, Gilgeous-Alexander’s game-winning three over the Nuggets sealed an unforgettable night at the Paycom Center.

Gilgeous-Alexander explained why not focusing on Chamberlain’s unprecedented record helped him reach it.

“It’s still a lot to even wrap my head around. To be honest, I try not to think about it, especially during the season. So much is going on. So many things have to go right for you to get what you ultimately want,” Gilgeous-Alexander said after the win. “It gets 100 percent of my focus, especially basketball-wise. Being in a conversation with a guy like that (Wilt Chamberlain) is special.

“It’s crazy to think where I was 10 years ago, I’d be here today. You work hard. You trust the process. You look up, and great things can happen for you, and I’m a testament to that.”

Gilgeous-Alexander will look to set the NBA record for most consecutive 20+ point games, making it 127, when the Thunder host the Celtics on Thursday.