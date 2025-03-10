OKLAHOMA CITY — For the first time in his career, Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren wasn’t assigned to Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic in their divisional matchup on Sunday. Head coach Mark Daigneault’s double-big lineup, featuring Isaiah Hartenstein, paired him with Jokic for most of the night, giving the Thunder a new wrinkle. While Hartenstein updated the media on his health, he discussed the difference it made in facing the Nuggets.

Hartenstein says he barely had to defend the reigning MVP in Jokic all night.

“Extremely different. The last times we’ve played, I’ve pretty much been matched to him minute-to-minute, guarding him the whole game,” Holmgren said. “We have some different schemes that we were imploring that are different than what we did today. I think I was barely matched to him at all throughout the game. I think Hart and J-Will both did a solid job on him.”

For Holmgren, playing alongside Hartenstein has been an adjustment, especially in defending Nikola Jokic. Chet is used to playing center but is getting used to being the power forward and the possibilities that come with it for himself and the team.

“I’m still kind of learning playing alongside another big,” Holmgren added. “Last year, not only against Denver, we’ve never really had a different look than me at the five pretty much against anybody. We didn’t last year. So, it’s definitely something new. There’s a learning curve, and we’ll continue to work at it. But I really think it opens up a lot for us.”

Holmgren finished with 14 points, eight rebounds, and four blocks in Sunday’s 127-103 win. Hartenstein had a double-double (10 points, 11 rebounds).

Chet Holmgren on Mark Daigneault’s philosophy for Thunder

Thunder forward Chet Holmgren addressed head coach Mark Daigneault’s philosophy amid foul trouble during Sunday’s win against the Nuggets. Sticking with Holmgren despite his three fouls in the first half helped the Thunder finish the second quarter on a high note.

And when Holmgren picked up his fifth foul in the second half, Daigneault wasn’t afraid to keep him in the game during the fourth quarter. Holmgren addressed his head coach’s decision during his media availability.

“His philosophy is exactly what mine would be if I was a coach, too. You don’t get to take the fouls home,” Holmgren said. “And a lot of times, you’ll sit somebody, and then they’ll end the game with two fouls, and you missed the opportunity to be playing them. If he has me out there, I gotta to go play. He trusts me to make the right play.”

The Thunder will face the Nuggets again on Monday.