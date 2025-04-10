After Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams’ 33 points led his shorthanded team to a 125-112 win against the Phoenix Suns, Chet Holmgren addressed Williams’ significant strides in 2024-25. As Jalen is putting a bow on his first All-Star season in the third-to-last game of the regular season, Holmgren reflected on the first-year All-Star’s growth on both ends of the floor.

Holmgren, the Thunder’s second overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, was selected ten picks before Oklahoma City’s second first-round pick. Williams, of the same draft class, shared his take on the third-year forward’s impressive season.

“There’s a long list of things I could say. He’s just steadily improved at everything that he was already good at on the defensive end,” Holmgren said. “Being able to pretty much handle any assignment he’s asked to do, whoever he’s asked to guard, whatever coverage he’s asked to execute, he’s improved over time doing that. And he was already at a high level before, and the same thing on the offensive end. His ability to create space, get his shot off, and make those shots has continued to improve.”

Williams also finished with seven rebounds, five assists, and three steals in the Thunder’s 13-point win against the Suns.

“I think one of his big areas that nobody really touches on is kind of his ability to run the offense,” Holmgren added. “Even if it’s not facilitated for others, it’s being able to pick his spots against set defenses, and read how to get to those. He’s done a really good job of that.”

Chet Holmgren added 22 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists as Oklahoma City eliminated the Suns from playoff contention in the Western Conference.

Jalen Williams spoils Suns’ playoff hopes in Thunder win

Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams’ surprising All-NBA Team take revealed he hasn’t given it much thought. He strengthened his case in his homecoming win against the Suns. After the victory, Williams, who went to high school 22.6 miles from the PHX Arena, shared how it felt to be back.

“I didn’t really have any motivation playing here,” Williams said. “I grew up a Lakers fan. So, this arena is not really special to me. I think growing up here is cool. I don’t take it for granted for sure. There [have] been a lot of camps that I used to do here. My mom used to take me to Mercury games all the time when the Sparks played.”

The Thunder will face the Jazz on Friday.