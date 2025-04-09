OKLAHOMA CITY — After beating the Los Angeles Lakers 136-120 in their final home game at the Paycom Center, Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams was asked if he’s considered potentially being named to an All-NBA team. After Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault addressed Luka Doncic’s fourth-quarter ejection, a reporter asked Williams if he’s considered the possibility of being named to one of the three All-NBA teams.

After earning his first All-Star selection in 2024-25, Williams could reach another career milestone in being named to his first All-NBA team.

“I haven’t thought about it at all,” Williams said. “It would be cool. I think 65 wins is way cooler than All-NBA. Both would be great, but that’s not what I’m playing for. Obviously, we’re playing to play way further than April. So, that’s what I look forward to. I don’t think that’s really something that I would be really bummed out if I didn’t. It would be really dope to obviously be on there.”

Williams believes his All-Star teammate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander deserves to win MVP more than he deserves to be named All-NBA.

“I think I’m probably more of a heavy advocate for Shai to get MVP, and Lu to be on there [for DPOY],” Williams added. “If it happens, it happens. If it doesn’t, it doesn’t. But, like I said, 65 wins and being able to add to that is more impressive.”

Gilgeous-Alexander finished with a game-high 42 points, including 5-of-9 from deep, six assists, six rebounds, and one block in Tuesday’s win. Williams finished with 26 points on 11-of-21 shooting, four assists, and four rebounds. Averaging 21.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 1.6 steals in 2024-25, Williams is undoubtedly a candidate to make All-NBA.

Jalen Williams calls out critical NBA fans not watching Thunder

Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams’ “watch the games” saying emerged in 2024-25 as a mantra for his team’s ascension. Williams revealed how it originated, per The Young Man and the Three podcast.

“It started off because obviously Shai. It’s very easy to take that for granted when you just look at it on paper, and you’re just like he had 30 [points] again or he had 40 [points],” Williams said. “Even as a teammate, I feel like you probably get a little desensitized to it because it’s just like he goes in there, and he’s not loud about it. So, it goes under the radar. And then, obviously, the betting and stuff that happens now.

“People aren’t actually watching what’s going on,” Williams concluded.

With three road games remaining, the Thunder improved to the league’s best 65-14 record.