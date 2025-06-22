OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren vowed to bounce back from Game 6 of the NBA Finals, where he finished with four points on 2-of-9 shooting against the Indiana Pacers. After a 108-91 loss on the road, Holmgren promised to be better in a do-or-die Game 7 at the Paycom Center for all the marbles.

Heading into Sunday’s matchup, where either the Thunder or the Pacers will be crowned NBA champions, Holmgren refused to reveal the kinds of adjustments that made him so confident to guarantee a better outing after the Thunder’s 17-point loss in Game 6.

“You guys will see that tomorrow when the ball tips up,” Holmgren told ClutchPoints, suggesting perhaps a new strategy Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault may be cooking up for the last game of the season. Or Holmgren’s doubling down on his bet with himself to turn things around.

Holmgren responded to a similar performance he had in Game 1 against the Pacers, where he finished with six points on 2-of-9 shooting. Then, he scored 15 points on 6-of-11 attempts in a 123-107 win that evened the best-of-7 series, 1-1. In Game 3, perhaps Holmgren's best performance, he finished with a double-double (20 points, 10 rebounds). However, it came in a losing effort as Indiana took a 2-1 lead before Oklahoma City punched back with back-to-back wins.

Offensively, it's been an up-and-down series for Chet, who hasn't been himself throughout these NBA Finals. The starting forward is averaging 11.3 points on 35.3% shooting, including 11.8% on 2-for-17 attempts from deep. While his rebounding and defending have dropped off a bit over the past couple of games, Holmgren's shooting hit rock bottom in Game 6 — a far cry from the 15.2 points on 45.3% shooting he's posted throughout the postseason.

Bogged down by his 29.2% shooting from deep throughout the playoffs, Holmgren's field-goal shooting percentage dipped to 45.3% compared to shooting at a 49.0% clip during the regular season.

Chet Holmgren vows to bounce back for Thunder in Game 7

All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander delivered a strong message for Game 7 that resonates with what Thunder forward Chet Holmgren and the rest of his teammates should abide to. Sticking to what granted the Thunder now a second chance to clinch their franchise's first championship at home, Holmgren doesn't doubt his team's fight after losses.

“No matter what it is, we have to be better at course-correcting, getting ourselves back on the right track. I personally, myself, will be better, trying to help get things going the right way,” Holmgren. “At the end of the day, we still have a great opportunity in Game 7.”

The Thunder will host the Pacers on Sunday.