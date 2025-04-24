MEMPHIS — Before Game 3 against the Memphis Grizzlies, Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren addressed why limiting his opponent's fast-break opportunities is as important as anything else in Thursday's matchup. Echoing Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's “point of emphasis” in Game 2, Holmgren knows the Grizzlies thrive off scoring buckets in a hurry.

Led by Ja Morant, one of the quicker guards in the association, the Grizzlies rely heavily on the fast break, especially with their back against the wall, trailing 0-2 in their best-of-7 series. Holmgren knows that for the Thunder to grab a commanding 3-0 lead, slowing the Grizzlies down in transition is vital.

“It's just as important as every other aspect of the game, no matter who you're playing — regular season, playoffs — it doesn't matter, you have to get back on defense, play defense, and make things tough,” Holmgren said. “Can't give up easy ones, leakouts, numbers advantage, stuff like that. We've done a good job of that, so far, we also understand they have good players with a lot of speed who can get up the floor. Can’t lose that as the series goes on.”

As part of the best defense in the NBA, Holmgren says the Thunder can't let up on their combined 48-8 advantage in fast-break points throughout games 1 and 2.

“We have to lean on our identity, who we are, who we've been all year,” Holmgren said. “We have to lean on each other. Lean on the gameplan, lean on what we're good at, and then, have a lot of energy, and just play our game.”

Chet Holmgren when I asked about OKC's 48-8 advantage in fast-break points: "It's just as important as every other aspect of the game no matter who you're playing … they have good players with a lot of speed who can get up the floor. Can't lose that as the series goes on"

Thunder's Chet Holmgren finished with a double-double (20 points, 11 rebounds) and five blocks in Game 2.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on Thunder's point of emphasis

All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander revealed the Thunder's point of emphasis in their defensive approach against the Grizzlies. After learning the Thunder were a plus-40 in fast-break points, Gilgeous-Alexander says his team is doing a consistent job of taking a part in the Grizzlies' offense that makes them great.

Gilgeous-Alexander says the defensive approach is certainly by design.

“It’s a point of emphasis of ours for sure. They’re one of the fastest teams in the league, and giving them that is giving them their identity,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “When you want to win basketball games, especially this late in the season, you have to take away something from the opposite team that they really like to do. We made that emphasis.”

Which are you most proud of, the 48 points or limiting the Grizzlies to eight?

“The eight we held them to,” Gilgeous-Alexander replied. “For sure.”

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on the Thunder outscoring the Grizzlies 48-8 in fast-break points: "It's a point of emphasis for us… They're one of the fastest teams in the league. Giving them that is giving them their identity" Which are you more proud of? SGA: The 8 points

The Thunder will look to build on their suffocating defense in Game 3 of their first-round series against the Grizzlies on Thursday.