Recency bias might've taken over Shannon Sharpe's line of thinking. After the Los Angeles Lakers whooped the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday, the former All-Pro tight end predicted who would win a playoff match between the two.

“Tiebreakers, code breakers, windbreakers. Lakers in 5,” Sharpe said.

Sharpe's comments aren't surprising, as he has supported the Lakers the entire season. However, one bad game doesn't justify a claim of that sort.

After all, the Thunder have one of the top offenses and defenses in the league. From a statistical perspective, they are amongst the best. There is a reason they are predicted to win the Western Conference.

Thunder's MVP front-runner Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been a major proponent of it. Also, head coach Mark Daigenault has been just as impactful.

His offensive and defensive approach has Oklahoma City being one of the most consistent teams in the league. They've won the most amount of games by 15+ points in a single season.

Meanwhile, the Lakers have been elite since acquiring Luka Doncic. The team is 20-11, and also have one of the top offenses and defenses in the league.

They also have LeBron James, who is a master in the playoffs. The Thunder have experience, but NBA Finals experience might supersede that.

Shannon Sharpe thinks the Lakers could beat the Thunder

The Lakers have the star power advantage with Doncic and James. Not to mention, Austin Reaves has been coming into his own as an elite player.

On the flip side, Gilgeous-Alexander has arguably the deepest crew in the league. Guys like Jalen Williams, Aaron Wiggins, and Isaiah Hartenstein are all capable of exploding for big games.

At every position, the Thunder have an answer. That's also not including Chet Holmgren, who could very well be the X-factor for Oklahoma City.

Either way, it is only hypothetical and hasn't happened. Although it might happen, Thunder fans feel that a series with the Lakers will end rather swiftly.

Again, the experience that Doncic and James possess is unmatched, and something that goes a long way in the playoffs. Both players have proven to excel and flip the switch, in terms of production.

No matter what happens, this will be the matchup in the Western Conference that many will look forward to. Even Sharpe's hype around the potential matchup has many people reacting.

It'll be worthy to see if the Thunder's sustained success continues, or if they will fall victim in the 2025 NBA Playoffs.