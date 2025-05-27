Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves suffered a tough 128-126 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals on Monday night. This had fans in shambles and go through heartbreak.

The Timberwolves put up a valiant effort, especially their bench players. They outscored the Thunder's bench 64-27 throughout the course of the game, keeping the score close no matter what.

Despite their advances, they didn't have enough defensive stops to tame the opposing offense. Oklahoma City made enough plays down the stretch to escape with the crucial win on the road and take a 3-1 series lead.

It didn't take long for fans to react to the loss, expressing their frustration and heartbreak. Here are some of their reactions.

“Had 20 turnovers & gave up TWENTY offensive rebounds & lost by 2. We beat ourselves tonight, very winnable game,” one fan said.

“What happened to our defense from game 3? weak defense and 6 combined attempts from ant and randle in the first half? could’ve easily won that game,” another questioned.

“Shoddy defense and turnovers kill us once again thank you to mcdaniels, naw, and donte for showing up and trying to win today wish the rest of the team tried as hard as yall,” one commented.

“D not consistent enough for a title shot. Give up easy buckets because they watch the ball and miss back cuts or open shooters. Have to get more disciplined vs top teams,” one stated.

“Y’all can’t say anything about free throw merchant this game. Shai was just better than ANT this whole series,” a fan claimed.

What's next for Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves are now one loss away from elimination with the Game 4 loss to the Thunder.

Coming back from a 3-1 series deficit is possible, which NBA teams have done four times since the 2015 postseason. However, Minnesota must make a lot of adjustments that will prevent Oklahoma City's best players from performing at a high level. If they can't do that, they might see their second straight West Finals appearance end in five games.

The Timberwolves will fight to keep their season alive when they face the Thunder in Game 5. The contest will take place on May 28 at 8:30 p.m. ET.