The Oklahoma City Thunder have finally climbed the mountain. The Thunder won its first NBA Championship in franchise history on Sunday night, beating the Indiana Pacers in Game 7 of the NBA Finals, 103-91. The game was somewhat marred by the devastating Tyrese Haliburton Achilles injury. But that did not stop fans and celebrities from giving the Thunder their flowers.

But in an interesting twist, former television personality and self-proclaimed San Antonio Spurs fan, Skip Bayless, posted a strange 22-minute video on X, formerly Twitter. In the video, Bayless is seen getting emotional, wearing an Oklahoma City Thunder hat.

“I am so elated, even though I am not showing it because I am so deflated. This is all so bittersweet,” Bayless said to open the video. “My emotions are more mixed than the drinks my father used to drink, my drunk father back at that house I grew up in on 43rd Street in Oklahoma City.

“That little two-bedroom, one bath house with that drunk dad of mine,” he said while away from the camera.

He would go on to lament Haliburton's injury and declare that this Thunder championship should be regarded as one of the greatest of all time. But one major problem, he sounds like the most bandwagon of bandwagon fans ever.

Fans noticed, too, replying to his tweet with receipts.

“I've been a Spurs fan since the Ice Man nights of the '70s. First time I've ever dreaded watching a Spurs game,” Bayless wrote in May of 2017. But that was far from the only one.

A year prior, he even invoked the Thunder in reference to his Spurs fandom.

“As a Spurs fan, I'll be rooting like crazy for the Thunder to finish Dallas.”

But X user A Different Conversation really brought it all home.

“Are you finally at that age where you’ve lost it? You were already cooked, but a 21 minute video, you being a Thunder fan all of a sudden, and now we gotta hear about your drunk dad 😬 wtf skip.”

Bayless was indeed raised in Oklahoma City. He was actually named John Edward but upon his nickname of Skip sticking, he eventually officially changed his name.

It is somewhat confusing to see such a bizarre video. On one hand, Bayless appears to be opening up about his childhood trauma, expressing vulnerability. On the other hand, he has built a career as an attention-seeking, dramatized personality. So, it's hard to know how much of the displayed emotion was genuine.

But one thing is clear. Any fan that suddenly jumps onto a championship bandwagon will always get called out for it.