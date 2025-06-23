Following their 103-91 win in Game 7 of the NBA Finals against the Indiana Pacers, the Oklahoma City Thunder won their first championship in the OKC era. The Thunder do not claim the Seattle Sonics’ history, so this is essentially their first championship in franchise history. The question then becomes, when is the Thunder’s championship parade?

After their NBA Finals win, the Thunder’s championship parade is scheduled for Tuesday, June 24 at 10:30 a.m., as per Brandon Rahbar of The Daily Thunder.

The Thunder were among the few teams considered contenders for the NBA championship this season. They were the best team in the Western Conference this past season with an overall record of 68-14. They swept the Memphis Grizzlies in four games in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs.

They followed that up with a grueling seven games series in the Western Conference Semifinals against the Denver Nuggets, and then easily dispatched the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals. The Thunder were then challenged again by the Pacers in the NBA Finals, being pushed to a deciding Game 7.

The Thunder finished with the best record and the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference during the 2023-24 season as well, but they were eliminated by the Dallas Mavericks in the conference semifinals. It’s been 13 years since the Thunder have made it to the NBA Finals. The first time they reached the Finals was in 2012 with the star trio of Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and James Harden.

Scott Brooks was the head coach when the Thunder last reached the NBA Finals. His tenure was followed by Billy Donovan who coached the team to five playoff appearances in five seasons, including one conference finals appearance. Donovan was replaced with Mark Daigneault, who has led the team to two playoff appearances in five seasons so far. But one of those seasons includes an NBA championship.