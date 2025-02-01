Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein gave his All-Star forward Jalen Williams his flowers before facing the Kings at the Paycom Center. While Aaron Wiggins provided the keys to beating the Kings, Hartenstein congratulated Williams for earning his first career All-Star selection.

Before facing the Kings, Hartenstein discussed Williams' two-way game for the Thunder this season.

“It was great. He deserves it. He's been big for us all year,” Hartenstein said. “To me, even looking at him defensively, that's been the biggest key. Him just coming in night in and night out. The way he plays defensively has been huge. And offensively, he's been distributing the ball, and scoring. So, it's great that he made All-Star. He deserves it.”

After spending the past two seasons playing for the New York Knicks, Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein said two facets to Williams' game surprised him up close as his teammate this season.

“The defensive side,” Hartenstein said. “How good he was defensively. Definitely a better passer than I thought he was. He killed us when I was in New York. So, offensively, I knew what he had. Great guy. Great teammates, and does it on both ends of the court.”

Williams strained his right wrist in the Thunder's loss to the Golden State Warriors. He's ruled out for Saturday's matchup.

Jalen Williams' perspective on high expectations for him, Thunder

Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams discussed expectations bestowed upon him amid his third NBA season. Williams sees it as a positive impact, and an opportunity to challenge himself.

“Expectations are good. I think the inverse of that is nobody expects anything from you. Then, that kind of sucks,” Williams said. “So, I take that as a blessing. I'm not really worried about what other people expect from me. I have a lot of the perspective. I know I'm in my third year. So, it's one of those things, I'm constantly searching how to get better, how to evolve as a player.”

It's been a consistent yearly goal for Williams.

“I always say in our exit meeting, above everything else, I want to look back on the year, and think about how much better did I get each game, and how much better I get throughout the year,” Williams added. “So, I think I do a good job of keeping perspective of it. I don't really care about a lot of the outside noise that's going on. Just continuing to do that. I have my own perspective.”

Williams' hard work has paid as he'll be heading to San Francisco for the 2025 NBA All-Star Game.