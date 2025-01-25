After missing the past five games, Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein is no longer on the team’s injury report. Hartenstein suffered a calf injury earlier this month but will join the Thunder on their two-game road trip, starting Sunday against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Hartenstein joins the Thunder, looking to rebound from their 121-115 loss to the Dallas Mavericks. Hartenstein rejoins Jaylin Williams, and Oklahoma City's frontcourt. There’s no word on whether he’ll reprise his starting spot or be under a minute restriction. However, his return is a good sign for Oklahoma City, as the veteran center has been productive on both ends of the floor.

In 24 games, Isaiah Hartenstein is averaging a career-best in points (11.8), rebounds (12.2), assists (4.1), and blocks (1.3) this season. And while the Thunder welcome him back, they’ll be facing the Trail Blazers without starting guard Lu Dort. He’s ruled out for Sunday’s contest with a sore right knee.

Dort is averaging 9.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks this season. It’s only the second game he’s missed this season.

Jalen Williams’ revealing update on recent hip injury

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams continues to strengthen his All-Star case this season but recently underwent an injury scare last week. Williams suffered a hip injury in a 106-98 loss to the Dallas Mavericks last week, forcing him to miss Sunday’s 127-101 win against the Brooklyn Nets.

Williams returned for the Thunder’s 123-114 win against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday and discussed his recovery process that cleared him to play.

“I think we had a pretty good strategy going in. Obviously, I was hurt, and it was one of those things where I could play and risk messing up something else with my hip or get those four days and sit out a game,” Williams said. “I didn’t really want to do that, but it definitely worked out well because I feel fine now.”

Williams turned in 25 points, three rebounds, and two steals in his return against the Jazz. Then, he scored a game-high 33 points, seven assists, four steals, and one block in the Thunder’s 121-115 loss to the Mavericks. He made 7-of-10 from the free-throw line after netting 6-of-7 against the Mavericks.

Free-throw attempts have been a focal point for Williams this season. And it’s paying off in a significant way lately. Williams is averaging 21.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and 1.8 steals this season. The Thunder are tied with the Cleveland Cavs for the best record in the NBA (36-8).