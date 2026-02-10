The Oklahoma City Thunder received a significant boost on Monday as forward Jalen Williams returned to the lineup after missing 10 games with a right hamstring strain. Despite dealing with a nagging wrist injury that has affected his shooting comfort throughout the 2025-26 season, Williams proved to be an essential offensive creator and versatile defender in his first game back.

His return was perfectly timed for the defending champions, who have been navigating a difficult stretch while missing All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Williams helped the Thunder snap a two-game skid and maintain their lead atop the Western Conference standings with a gritty performance against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The highlight of the night was Williams's aggression when attacking the basket.

According to Law Murray on X, Jalen Williams scored 23 points while making 11-of-13 free throws, both of which were game-highs, and the 11 made free throws also marked a new career-high for the young forward.

When asked about his frequent trips to the charity strip, Williams provided a funny explanation regarding the absence of the team's primary star.

“If you want me to be honest, Shai's not out there, so I get some of the calls now…”

Complementing Williams' performance was a stellar effort from the Thunder’s bench, particularly Isaiah Joe.

Joe, who has seen increased minutes during this injury-riddled stretch, finished with 19 points and provided the highlight of the game by soaring over LeBron James for a massive two-handed dunk.

The collective effort from the rotation, including energy players like Alex Caruso and Aaron Wiggins, ensured the Thunder did not taper off against a veteran Lakers squad.

With Williams back in the fold and the role players stepping up, Oklahoma City heads into its next matchup against the Suns with renewed momentum before the upcoming All-Star break.