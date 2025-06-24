The Jalen Williams hype train is not slowing down anytime soon. What a year he had. He surged into a role and took the league by storm. Paired alongside the league MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Williams was able to hit career highs in almost every category and win an NBA Championship in his third season.

Williams' numbers increased a ton. From 2024 to 2025, his points per game increased from 19.1 to 21.6, assists from 4.5 to 5.1, rebounds from 4.0 to 5.3, and steals from 1.1 to 1.6. His field goal percentage decreased a tad, but he attempted more shots per game.

In Game 5 of the NBA Finals, Williams scored 40 points on 56% shooting in a masterclass performance. The former first-round pick played a crucial role with the Thunder this season and will likely be remembered forever already as one of the best players to put on a Thunder uniform.

During the championship parade on Tuesday, Williams had an emotional message to the fans.

“None of this is possible without you guys. You guys have been through the ups and downs of the Thunder organization. We appreciate you guys. We love you guys.”

Williams has just one year left on his contract. He is due for a major payday at the right time. Both Williams and Chet Holmgren are in line for major contract extensions.

“Holmgren and Williams are eligible to sign up to a five-year, $247 million extension. The total value could increase to $296 million if MVP, All-NBA, and Defensive Player of the Year escalator clauses are included,” ESPN's Bobby Marks wrote. “The increase in salary will only occur if either player reaches one of the three criteria for the 2025-26 season.”

Williams was an All-NBA Second Teamer this past season, so he could reach up to $296 million. His incredible rise to fame is only going to get better once he gets the payday he deserves.