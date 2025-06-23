The Oklahoma City Thunder won their first NBA championship in the OKC era after their 103-91 win against the Indiana Pacers in Game 7 of the NBA Finals. Helping lead the way for the Thunder in Game 7 was Jalen Williams who proved to be a good complimentary star to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander during the NBA Finals.

Following the Thunder’s Game 7 win in the NBA Finals, Jalen Williams had a hilarious reaction when asked to reflect on winning his first championship, as per Fred Katz of The Athletic.

“I just had my first drink so I’m still working on that,” Williams said. Williams also said God had been good to him and he thought about that, but then he tried alcohol. Whether or not this really was the first time the 23-year-old drank alcohol, it’s just the latest example in the Thunder being one of the funniest teams in the NBA alongside being the best.

As far as Williams’ play on the court, he emerged during the regular season, and especially in the playoffs as the complimentary star the Thunder needed alongside Gilgeous-Alexander. Williams was selected to his first NBA All-Star appearance now in his third season in the NBA.

Coming into Game 7, Williams had played in 22 game during the Thunder’s postseason run this year, at a little over 34 minutes per game. He averaged 21.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.4 steals with splits of 45.5 percent shooting from the field, 30.6 percent shooting from the three-point line and 79.5 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Williams joined an exclusive club following Game 5 when he became the fifth player in NBA Finals history to score 25+ points in three straight games before reaching age 25.

During the regular season, Williams appeared in 69 games at a little over 32 minutes per game. He averaged 21.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.6 steals with splits of 48.4 percent shooting from the field, 36.5 percent shooting from the three-point line and 78.9 percent shooting from the free-throw line.