OKLAHOMA CITY — For only the second time in his career, Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams embarked on a postseason run in Game 1’s historic 51-point win against the Memphis Grizzlies. It set the NBA record for the largest margin of victory in a series opener. After the victory, Williams shared the difference in this year’s Game 1 of the first round from last year’s.

Williams says there’s some familiarity. However, what made this year’s series opener unique was that for most of his teammates, such as starting forward Chet Holmgren and Cason Wallace, Sunday’s win was also the beginning of their second playoff run.

“I don’t know. I’m thinking just another go-round with it. Last year was just so different in regards to a lot of our team, it was the first time we had been through the exact same thing,” Williams said. “This time, obviously, we’ve been in this situation before. So, it’s not as foreign. So, I think that’s the biggest one. But, at the end of the day, it’s basketball. It doesn’t matter how well you shoot; what happens throughout the whole game. Win by 50, win by one, the goal is to win. That’s kind of what we came in here with the mindset of.”

The Thunder’s stifling defense triggered their elite offensive production, which led to a 50+ point advantage in the second half. Aaron Wiggins’ 21 points led six Thunder players in double figures, including Williams’ 20 points, starter Chet Holmgren (19 points), and the rest of Oklahoma City’s starters.

The Thunder also held Ja Morant (17 points, 6-17) and Desmond Bane (9 points, 3-12) to a combined 9-for-29 shooting.

Jalen Williams, Thunder’s second-half performance vs. Grizzlies

After kicking off the second half with a 10-0 run, Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams and his team grabbed a 49-point lead before the final frame. Still, like Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault’s Grizzlies take on Game 2, Williams is anticipating a much different Grizzlies team on Tuesday.

Williams understands his opponent is coming off a Play-In Tournament game. However, he didn’t want to give the Grizzlies any momentum for Game 2.

“They just played like 36 hours ago,” Williams said. “So, they’re kind of coming in here. Still have to take a little bit of this win, with like, they’re going to be way better Game 2. So, we’re trying not to give them a lot of life in regards to that. That’s a really good team over there. Game 2 is going to be completely different.”

The Thunder will host the Grizzlies in Game 2 on Tuesday.