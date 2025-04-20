The Oklahoma City Thunder came out in Game 1 against the Memphis Grizzlies and put on a masterclass, winning 131-80. From the beginning of the game until the end, the Thunder dominated on both sides of the ball, and when the clock hit zero, they ended up making history.

“The Thunder won by 51 points today. The largest margin of victory in Game 1 in NBA history,” reporter George Hathaway wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

It was a complete team effort from the Thunder, and it wasn't Shai Gilgeous-Alexander who had the big game. Instead, he finished the game with 15 points, while Aaron Wiggins was the leading scorer for the team with 21 points. Jalen Williams finished the game with 20 points, and Chet Holmgren finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds.

The Thunder have been doing this all season where they go on big runs during the game and sucks the life out of the opposing team, and that's what they did against the Grizzlies. The Grizzlies couldn't find a rhythm all game, and by halftime, it wouldn't have been a surprise if they were already looking toward Game 2.

Coming into the playoffs, the Thunder were the favorites to come out of the Western Conference, and it's not shocking if you've seen how they play.

If they continue to play like they did in Game 1, they may be able to get out of this series quickly and get ready for the next round early. Things can completely flip for the Grizzlies, and they can come out with way better energy in Game 2, and that's what fans in Memphis are hoping happens.

If the Thunder come out in Game 2 like they did in Game 1, it's going to be a long series for the Grizzlies. Losing by 50 points should light a fire in them, and it should encourage them to play better.