Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams was ruled out of Wednesday’s win against the champion Boston Celtics, but it didn’t prevent him from celebrating the 118-112 victory on social media. When the Thunder built a nine-point lead in the game’s final two minutes, Celtics fans headed for the exits at TD Garden. Williams posted those fans walking out on his 24-hour story on Instagram.

Williams threw up the deuces to the disappointed Celtics fans, per Thunder Chets’ X, formerly Twitter.

Jalen Williams on his story 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/MtdrNyZXQM — ThunderChets (@ThunderChats) March 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

Gilgeous-Alexander’s 34 points, seven assists, and five rebounds led the Thunder. Chet Holmgren finished with 23 points and 15 rebounds as the two led six players in double figures. Cason Wallace added 14 points off the bench, and Isaiah Joe and Isaiah Hartenstein both scored 11 points. Kenrich Williams added 10.

Before Wednesday’s matchup, Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault provided an update on Jalen Williams’ hip injury during team shootaround.

“Not right now. He’s back home. He’s getting his initial rehab,” Daigneault said. “But we’ll continue to take it day-to-day.”

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on Thunder beating Celtics

Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander spoke on beating the Celtics and its significance after the win. Gilgeous-Alexander didn’t hold back in explaining how big of a win Wednesday’s game was.

“It’s huge. Because they’ve done what we’re trying to do, the games are always going to be heightened. They’re always going to be a little more exciting,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “They’ve, like I say, achieved what we’re trying to accomplish. There’s no better test in the NBA. You play for late June, and they’re the team that won in late June. So, playing against them is always fun and is always a really big challenge and something that we get to test ourselves against. I guess we passed two tests so far.”

The Celtics went 4-for-25 from deep in the second half after connecting on 15 threes in the first. The Thunder went on an 11-3 run to build an eight-point lead late in the final frame.

“That’s what happens when you trust the game plan; you trust each other offensively, and you do the little things to earn a win,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “Every night in the NBA is going to be different. Every opponent is different. Sometimes teams shoot better than expected, worst than expected, but regardless, every night is going to pose an opportunity to pose a win, and we did those little things to do so.”

The Thunder will face the Pistons on Saturday.