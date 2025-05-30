The Oklahoma City Thunder are heading to the NBA Finals after having one of the best teams in the league this year. Throughout the season, the Thunder showed that they were dominant on both sides of the ball, and their net rating was the best in the league. Also, they had Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on the team, who won MVP for what he was able to accomplish.

With all of this, Nick Wright shared a take where he thinks the Thunder had a great single season, but won't put them on the pedestal as an all-time team.

“They are four wins away from one of the single greatest seasons in NBA history… I am okay with saying this is an all-time single season, I am not okay with saying this is an all-time team,” Wright said. “Because what the other all-time teams had was multiple finals appearances, multiple championships, and the teams kind of bleed together.”

The Thunder are the fourth team to enter the Finals with 80 wins, and they beat teams all season by an average of 13 points, which Wright gave them credit for. There are still some things that he isn't quite sold on, and it was their path to get to the Finals, and if Gilgeous-Alexander should be considered an all-time player.

In Wright's case, in order for them to be considered an all-time team, they need to keep winning for years to come.

Can the Thunder become an all-time team?

The Thunder have the pieces in place to be a team that could be dangerous for years to come. Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren are still on their rookie deals, and that bodes well for them from a cap space perspective, because they could possibly go out and get some more talent if they wanted to.

As currently constructed, this team hasn't hit its prime yet, and they could be at the top of the Western Conference for years to come. Gilgeous-Alexander is still young and has already won MVP, and it could be more coming his way if he continues to get better.

This core group has the chance to do something special while they're still young, and it wouldn't be a surprise if they ended up being the next dynasty in the league in the next few years. They'll have to keep winning at a high level, and they have the talent to do so.