The Oklahoma City Thunder made NBA history in more ways than one on Sunday night. Not only did OKC win the 2025 NBA Finals in a thrilling seven-game series over the Indiana Pacers, but they also had a player make league history in a way that might never be repeated. Serbian point guard Nikola Topic officially became the first player to win an NBA title before ever stepping foot on the court in a game.

Topic, who was drafted No. 12 overall by the Thunder in the 2024 NBA Draft, spent the entire season sidelined with a partially torn ACL. While he never suited up during the Thunder’s playoff run, he remained on the active roster and was part of the team throughout the campaign. The 19-year-old now enters NBA trivia books as a true outlier among rookies to secure their first championship.

According to a post from HoopsHype on BlueSky, the moment was officially confirmed.

“Per our research, Nikola Topic would be the first player to win an NBA title before playing an NBA game.”

Topic is no stranger to big moments. Before arriving in the NBA, he earned the 2023–24 ABA League Top Prospect Award, averaging 15.1 points and 5.9 assists across 18 appearances. The Serbian standout helped Crvena zvezda win the Adriatic League title before suffering a knee injury in May 2024, just weeks before being drafted.

After undergoing surgery in July 2024, Topic was ruled out for the entire 2024-25 NBA season. Despite never logging a single minute, his NBA journey already includes a championship ring. League rules permit all rostered players to receive rings, and Topic remained engaged with the squad during rehab and travel, providing a supportive presence behind the scenes.

The title for OKC itself was historic. They became the second-youngest team in NBA history to capture the championship and did it behind a core of rising stars. Adding a fully healthy Topic next season only increases their ceiling, a defending champ who still has his debut ahead.

Topic’s return in 2025-26 offers a rare storyline, an NBA champion who has never stepped foot on the court. With international pedigree and elite court vision, the Thunder believe he can become a key contributor in the seasons ahead.

As Oklahoma City looks to build a dynasty, one thing is certain, Topic's name will be attached to one of the most unique chapters in NBA history.