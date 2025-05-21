The 2024-25 NBA season is shaping up to be a coronation of how dominant the Oklahoma City Thunder have been all season. They dominated the regular season, achieving a 68-14 record, and smashed the scoring differential record by beating teams by an average of 12.9 points per game.

That dominance has carried over into the NBA postseason, especially at home. The Thunder have a plus-176 point differential through seven home playoff games, the highest over any seven-game postseason stretch in NBA history.

The home dominance started against the Memphis Grizzlies, with a 51-point win and a 19-point win in a 4-0 sweep. Then, against the Denver Nuggets, they won three of the four games at home, with two being dominant wins. They won Game 2 by 43 points and Game 7 by 32 points. Game 1 against the Minnesota Timberwolves was more of the same, with a 26-point win to start the series to send a message.

This season has been one for the record books for the Thunder, and this is the franchise that has had Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, and James Harden together simultaneously.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander won the MVP award over Nikola Jokic to claim his first as a player and continue adding to the Thunder's historic season. He is the third player in Thunder history to win the MVP award after Durant won it in 2014 and Westbrook won in 2017.

Even with four teams remaining in the NBA playoffs, FanDuel has the Thunder's the odds-on favorite to win the NBA Championship at minus-250.

We are seeing dominant play rarely seen in the NBA's history from the Thunder. The Timberwolves are a great team in their own right, especially with Anthony Edwards at the shooting guard spot. They have the size and talent to beat the Thunder, but they don't appear to have the depth.

The Pacers and the Knicks must also play close to perfect basketball to make the Finals and face the Thunder. Dominance has defined Oklahoma City's 2025 season, which seems to continue as the year progresses.