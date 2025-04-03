On Wednesday evening, the Oklahoma City Thunder picked up their 64th win of the season with a home victory over the Detroit Pistons. As has so often been the case, MVP frontrunner Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way with 33 points in this one, dominating the game on both ends of the floor.

While most of the fans in attendance were thrilled by the electrifying performance from the Thunder's superstar, one person who wasn't so happy with what was unfolding was Pistons play by play announcer George Blaha, who had some not-so-friendly things to say about Gilgeous-Alexander as he took free throws with under a minute remaining in the Thunder victory.

“A measly three assists for Gilgeous-Alexander and 10/26 shooting,” said Blaha, per Jokicism on X. “He may be the MVP but he’s not the best player in the world. The Joker is the best player in the world. He had a 61-point triple-double last night and had more than three assists.”

“The Joker” would of course refer to Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic, who indeed put together a historic performance 24 hours prior.

The salty commentary drew a host of reactions from Thunder fans in the comment section.

“The difference is one is winning games,” noted one user.

Another fan referenced a recent altercation between the Pistons and Minnesota Timberwolves in making their point.

“Detroit and Minnesota are the two saltiest NBA organizations from top to bottom. Coaches, players, media, fans. No surprise they brawled the other night. Denver is climbing,” they wrote.

A historic MVP race

Nikola Jokic is putting together arguably the greatest offensive season in NBA history, but the Nuggets' lackluster performance in the standings as well as potential voter fatigue from his winning three out of the last four MVP's have caused many to view Thunder star Gilgeous-Alexander as the frontrunner to win the award.

Gilgeous-Alexander has led the Thunder–the league's youngest team–to having its best record by a significant margin, and he's also shown his prowess on both ends of the floor, whereas Jokic is mainly known for offense.

In any case, the MVP award will be announced during the first few weeks of the NBA playoffs, which Thunder fans hope will be the middle of a run to the NBA Finals.