Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook is fresh off defeating his former team, the Oklahoma City Thunder, in Monday's Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals. He also weighed in on who would win between the Thunder of 2012 and the current team.

His answer was crystal clear, per Joe Mussatto of Oklahoman Sports. He chose the team he played on, which went to the NBA Finals before losing to the Miami Heat.

“We're winning” he said per Andrei De Guzman of NBA Analysis.

In 2012, Westbrook averaged 23.6 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. He led the Thunder to a 63-19 record alongside Kevin Durant and James Harden.

Westbrook is surging in the current postseason. He is averaging 13.8 points per game.

Westbrook made history against the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round. In Game 7, he became the first player in the NBA to finish with 15 points, five rebounds, five assists, and five steals in under 30 minutes of play.

All while coming off the bench.

In NBA circles, there are always debates about which team from a different era would be better against a team from the current era. Usually, those debates are centered on teams that have won championships.

However, there can be an exception to the rule.

The debate over the 2012 Thunder and the 2025 Thunder

From the outset, the 2012 Thunder set the standard for the current team to follow. They paved the way for the present team to break the team's overall record by going 68-14.

While the 2012 team was defined by their “big 3” and an explosive offense, the current team has more depth to it. Aside from the tandem of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luguentz Dort, they have additional assets coming off the bench.

Aaron Wiggins and Isaiah Joe have contributed on both sides of the ball. Plus Kenrich Williams can score in bunches while Isaiah Hartenstein and Chet Holmgren provide size and strength inside.

As is always the case, the debate of which team is the best is purely subjective. This matchup, contrary to Westbrook's biased assertion, is hard to decide a clear winner.