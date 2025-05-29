The Oklahoma City Thunder are headed to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2012, and while the night belonged to the Western Conference champions, one postgame moment stole the spotlight.

After earning the Magic Johnson Trophy for his dominant performance in the series, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander caught attention during the celebration for playfully calling out his father, who was seen holding onto the Western Conference Finals MVP award just a little too proudly.

In a now-viral clip from the postgame celebration, the Thunder star couldn’t help but poke fun at his dad.

“You actin’ like it’s yours,” Gilgeous-Alexander said with a grin as he joked with his dad during the celebration.

Article Continues Below
Related Oklahoma City Thunder News
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) drives to the basket against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso (9) during the third quarter in game five of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center.
Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards calls Thunder ‘puppets’ after WCF debacleTroy Finnegan ·
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso (9) celebrates after a play during the second quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves in game five of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center.
Thunder’s Alex Caruso gets special shoutout from Magic Johnson after WCFMiguel La Torre ·
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) in the third quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves during game two of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander reflects on ‘dark times’ amid Thunder’s NBA Finals returnRichard Pereira ·
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) celebrates with Magic Johnson West Conference Finals MVP trophy after defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves in game five to win the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center.
Magic Johnson issues apology for ‘underestimating’ ThunderScotty White ·
Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault celebrates with his team after defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves in game five to win the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center.
Mark Daigneault calls Thunder players ‘idiots’ during hilarious WCF speechMatty Breisch ·
Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault in the third quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves during game two of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center.
Thunder’s Mark Daigneault shares big moment with Sam Presti after Game 5 winTroy Finnegan ·

The exchange quickly made its way across social media, with fans loving the authentic family dynamic. In a high-pressure playoff setting, the light-hearted jab added humor to an emotional milestone. The moment was recorded on video and quickly circulated online, drawing plenty of attention from fans.

SGA averaged 31.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 5.2 assists during the five-game series. His consistent leadership and production were crucial in Oklahoma City's 4–1 series win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, as the team dominated Game 5 with a 124–94 blowout.

The interaction also resonated because of its relatability. As players celebrated one of the franchise’s biggest wins in over a decade, the MVP’s exchange with his father reminded fans of the close-knit bonds that exist behind the scenes. While the award was earned on the court, it was clear it meant just as much to those off of it.

Oklahoma City will face the winner of the Indiana Pacers–New York Knicks series in the upcoming NBA Finals, holding home-court advantage after finishing the regular season with a league-best 68–14 record. With their star guard setting the tone and strong locker room chemistry, the Thunder look both locked in and confident as they look to win the Larry O'Brien Trophy.