May 29, 2025 at 12:40 AM ET

The Oklahoma City Thunder are headed to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2012, and while the night belonged to the Western Conference champions, one postgame moment stole the spotlight.

After earning the Magic Johnson Trophy for his dominant performance in the series, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander caught attention during the celebration for playfully calling out his father, who was seen holding onto the Western Conference Finals MVP award just a little too proudly.

In a now-viral clip from the postgame celebration, the Thunder star couldn’t help but poke fun at his dad.

"You actin' like it's yours." Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to his dad as he kept holding his WCF MVP trophy 😂 (via @SportsCenter)pic.twitter.com/unM7i9Ekz5 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 29, 2025 Expand Tweet

“You actin’ like it’s yours,” Gilgeous-Alexander said with a grin as he joked with his dad during the celebration.

The exchange quickly made its way across social media, with fans loving the authentic family dynamic. In a high-pressure playoff setting, the light-hearted jab added humor to an emotional milestone. The moment was recorded on video and quickly circulated online, drawing plenty of attention from fans.

SGA averaged 31.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 5.2 assists during the five-game series. His consistent leadership and production were crucial in Oklahoma City's 4–1 series win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, as the team dominated Game 5 with a 124–94 blowout.

The interaction also resonated because of its relatability. As players celebrated one of the franchise’s biggest wins in over a decade, the MVP’s exchange with his father reminded fans of the close-knit bonds that exist behind the scenes. While the award was earned on the court, it was clear it meant just as much to those off of it.

Oklahoma City will face the winner of the Indiana Pacers–New York Knicks series in the upcoming NBA Finals, holding home-court advantage after finishing the regular season with a league-best 68–14 record. With their star guard setting the tone and strong locker room chemistry, the Thunder look both locked in and confident as they look to win the Larry O'Brien Trophy.