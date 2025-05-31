If the Oklahoma City Thunder win the 2025 NBA championship, the history books will remember them as a juggernaut that punished opponents on both ends of the floor. Their depth and camaraderie will command national attention, and analysts will dub their organizational approach as the blueprint that all other small-market franchises should follow. That would all be completely accurate and well deserved, but OKC's operation starts with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Thunder general manager Sam Presti landed the recently-crowned MVP in the famous Paul George trade (or infamous, depending on who you ask) with the Los Angeles Clippers, and has watched him lead both on and off the court. Gilgeous-Alexander endured an inordinate amount of losing early in his Oklahoma City tenure, but he has emerged as one of the most complete superstars in the league today.

By the time former All-Star Gordon Hayward landed on the squad in February of 2024, the spectacular guard had already ascended into the upper echelon. The now-retired forward marveled at Gilgeous-Alexander's elite skill set, specifically commending how he attacks and befuddles defenders.

“He's just so good at controlling his body and going right into you to draw contact and then kind of getting off of your body at the right moments,” Hayward told SiriusXm NBA Radio on Friday. “He's just figured that skill out perfectly.”

There is much more to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's game than hunting for fouls

Gilgeous-Alexander has become a polarizing figure during the playoffs, as many fans take issue with the way he draws fouls. The “free-throw merchant” nickname will probably follow him for a while, but like Hayward alluded to, there is an artform to besting defenses. The 26-year-old Canadian uses sublime footwork to obtain leverage, and then he makes guys pay for the slightest mistake. His style of play, which requires him to be both aggressive and physical, is cerebral.

That is not always how the public portrays it, however. Gilgeous-Alexander is fair game when it comes to scrutiny, as is anyone, but it is important to not lose sight of what he is accomplishing with the Thunder. The three-time All-NBA First-Team selection is posting 29.8 points, 6.9 assists, 5.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals this postseason. If he can regain his previously competent 3-point shooting stroke, which is currently producing just a 30 percent success rate, the Thunder might truly be unstoppable.

Whoever battles OKC in the NBA Finals — either the Indiana Pacers or New York Knicks — must be ready for the distress Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is eager to unleash on them. He and his teammates are ideally using this long break to get mentally right for the defining challenge of their professional careers.