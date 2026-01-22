Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander put together one of the most statistically rare performances in modern NBA history as Oklahoma City defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 122-102 on Wednesday night at Fiserv Forum. The reigning NBA Most Valuable Player finished with 40 points, 11 assists, and seven rebounds while shooting 16-of-19 from the field and 2-of-2 from three-point range in 33 minutes.

Gilgeous-Alexander became the first player in more than 40 seasons to record at least 40 points, five rebounds, 10 assists, and shoot 80 percent or better from the floor in a single game, according to StatMuse. Moreover, it was only the second time since the 1980-81 season that a player posted at least 40 points and 10 assists while shooting 80 percent or better, joining the Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley, who achieved the feat a day earlier.

The 27-year-old's efficiency stood out as Oklahoma City controlled the game from the opening minutes. The Thunder scored the first seven points and built a comfortable 38-18 lead after the first quarter, shooting 69.6 percent from the field. Oklahoma City never trailed and led by as many as 25 points, with the margin never dropping below 14 after the first quarter.

Ajay Mitchell and Kenrich Williams each scored 18 points for the Thunder. Mitchell scored his points on 8-of-12 shooting before exiting late in the third quarter with a right hip contusion after playing 25 minutes. Williams added nine rebounds. Luguentz Dort contributed 13 points, and Cason Wallace filled the stat sheet with nine points, four steals, two assists, two rebounds, and one block in 31 minutes. Oklahoma City shot 54.4 percent from the floor and finished with 24 assists on 49 made baskets.

The Thunder improved to 37-8 on the season and won for the seventh time in eight games, despite being short-handed. Oklahoma City was without Jalen Williams (right hamstring strain), Isaiah Hartenstein (right soleus strain), Alex Caruso (right adductor strain), Aaron Wiggins (right groin soreness), Jaylin Williams (left glute contusion), Thomas Sorber (ACL recovery), and Nikola Topic (surgical recovery).

Meanwhile, Milwaukee, which fell to 18-25, played without Myles Turner (left ankle sprain) and Kevin Porter Jr. (oblique strain). Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 19 points, 14 rebounds, and seven assists in 31 minutes while shooting 8-of-11 from the field. Cole Anthony scored 17 points off the bench, and Bobby Portis chipped in 15 points along with a career-high nine assists. Milwaukee received 46 points from its bench but committed 16 turnovers, including eight in the first quarter.

The Thunder closed a four-game road trip with a 3-1 record and will return home to host the Indiana Pacers next on Friday.