Oklahoma City Thunder star and newly crowned league MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander spoke candidly about his relationship with general manager Sam Presti during NBA Finals media day on Wednesday.

“He's always been honest and up front with me from Day 1,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “You don't get that very often, especially that early. Seemed like a guy I could trust, and he's been that.”

He added, “Nothing more than two guys with good character and trusting each other and having one common goal in mind.”

The Thunder will open the NBA Finals against the Indiana Pacers on Thursday night at the Paycom Center. The series marks Oklahoma City’s first Finals appearance since 2012, a season that featured the young trio of Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, and James Harden.

Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives to the basket against Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) and guard Mike Conley (10) during the fourth quarter in game five of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center
Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Gilgeous-Alexander, 26, was acquired by the Thunder in the 2019 offseason from the Los Angeles Clippers as part of the blockbuster trade that sent Paul George to Los Angeles. Since arriving in Oklahoma City, the Canadian guard has developed into one of the league’s premier talents and the face of the Thunder franchise.

Over his six seasons with the team, Gilgeous-Alexander has led the Thunder to three postseason appearances. During the 2024–25 regular season, he averaged 32.7 points, 6.4 assists, five rebounds, 1.7 steals, and one block per game while shooting 51.9% from the field and 37.5% from three-point range. He played in 76 games and helped lead Oklahoma City to a franchise-best 68-14 record.

In the 2025 NBA Playoffs, Gilgeous-Alexander has continued his elite production, averaging 29.8 points, 6.9 assists, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.6 steals per game while shooting 47.1% from the field and 30% from deep over 16 games.

His steady rise and leadership have been instrumental in the Thunder’s resurgence as a championship contender. Presti, the longtime executive responsible for assembling the team’s young core, has worked closely with Gilgeous-Alexander throughout the team’s rebuild.

The mutual respect between Presti and Gilgeous-Alexander appears to be a foundational part of Oklahoma City’s long-term success. With the team now on the verge of competing for a title, their relationship stands as a reflection of the trust and vision that has propelled the Thunder back to the NBA’s biggest stage.

Game 1 of the NBA Finals tips off Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.