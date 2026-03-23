While fans have watched Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jared McCain playing some of the best basketball in only his second season, Philadelphia 76ers head coach Nick Nurse isn't surprised by it. For most NBA fans, a somewhat crowded backcourt led to McCain's exit, which led to 76ers fans questioning Nurse's approach amid a trying season.

Working his way back from two injuries, McCain was slowly gaining traction with the 76ers before his trade to the Thunder, Nurse explained, per PHLY Sixers.

“The 7-for-11 night is coming. He still was kind of dragging that knee brace around for quite a bit of the time, and coming off the hand injury. I do think he was affected by that physically for a long stretch, but I thought he was coming out of it,” Nurse said. “I was expecting him to start getting back to his big, streaky nights where he really gets it going and can score in bunches.”

Coming off a season-high 26 points on 9-for-16 shooting, including 5-for-9 from deep, McCain helped the Thunder in a 121-92 win against the Brooklyn Nets before the defending champions extended its winning streak to 11. The Thunder beat the Washington Wizards 132-111 on Saturday.

McCain has scored a combined 14-for-30 from beyond the 3-point arc in his last four outings, four threes en route to 18 points in the Thunder's win against the Wizards.

Jared McCain on 76ers' apporach in contrast to the Thunder

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Fans questioned 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey's Jared McCain trade to the Thunder, following the second-year guard's electic offense of late. One of the few similaries McCain mentioned about the Thunder is how the 76ers head coach Nick Nurse utilizies Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey to guide their offense.

For McCain, he sees a similar two-man game between him and the Thunder's rotating bigs in All-Star Chet Holmgren, Isaiah Hartenstein, and Jaylin Williams, he said, per The Oklahoman's Justin Martinez.

“It’s crazy. When I was in Philly, Joel would do that with Tyrese, and I was like, ‘Dang, that’s really cool right there,'” McCain said. “So being able to be a part of it is really fun. Playing with Hart, J-Will, and Chet, they’re all elite bigs. I’m excited to play with them.”

The 76ers will look to snap the Thunder's 11-game winning streak on Monday.