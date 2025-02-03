Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander followed up head coach Mark Daigneault's reaction to the Dallas Mavericks trading Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis. While Daigneault dismissed the Doncic and Davis trade's impact in the Western Conference, Gilgeous-Alexander gave his honest take on the blockbuster swap.

Gilgeous-Alexander says he was taken aback by the news, per the Oklahoman's Joel Lorenzi.

“Shocked probably like the rest of the world,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “Didn't hear it coming, didn't see it coming. I try not to put too much into it in trying to wrap my head around it. I'm glad my job is to play basketball, and not worry about those types of things. But, yeah. That was pretty much it. It just shocked me.”

Does the trade make a big difference for the Western Conference?

“Not at all,” Gilgeous-Alexander replied. “Both teams were good teams. They swapped two good players. So, I assume both will still be good, but I haven't thought about it at all.”

Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander reflects on trade from Clippers

As the NBA world continues to react to one of the most unexpected deals in the history of the league, including superstar Luka Doncic and veteran center Anthony Davis, Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander reflected on his trade from the Los Angeles Clippers, who traded him amid his rookie season. Gilgeous-Alexander's trade from the Clippers to the Thunder for Paul George began a new era.

For Gilgeous-Alexander, it was a surprising realization that anything can happen in the association, and no player is safe from being traded.

“I learned that lesson the hard way. In my first year in the NBA, I got traded out of the blue. I didn't see it coming,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “So, it doesn't surprise me any more than myself getting traded a long time ago. I found out it was a business my first season, and no matter what, that will always stay with me. I always say no matter how untouchable you think you are, you never know. There's always something out there.

“So, that's how my mindset is, and I guess that keeps me with a little bit of an edge to make sure I take care of what I need to. So, that the team that I'm with values me as much as I want them to.”

Gilgeous-Alexander will be making his third NBA All-Star appearance in next month's All-Star Game in San Francisco.