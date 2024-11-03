INGLEWOOD, CA — When the Los Angeles Clippers were presented with the opportunity to acquire Paul George from the Oklahoma City Thunder while luring in Kawhi Leonard in free agency, the chance was too good to pass on. A team with zero history of luring in stars would suddenly be able to land two in the prime of their careers? All it would take was a boatload of draft picks and a sure-to-be star in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Five years later, that trade continues to look worse.

SGA speaks on the Thunder-Clippers blockbuster

Kawhi Leonard was coming off an NBA championship with the Toronto Raptors and Paul George was coming off a top-three finish in MVP voting as well as the best season in his NBA career.

The trade, which was an absolute no-brainer at the time, now appears to be one of the greatest mistakes in franchise history.

On Saturday evening, the Thunder visited the Clippers for the first time this season and won handily, 105-92.

After recording 25 points, three rebounds, and nine assists, Gilgeous-Alexander was asked how he looks back on the trade given five years of hindsight.

“That's a great question,” Shai Gilgeous-Alexander smiled during his press conference.

“I had a great year here when I was here. Their front office made a trade that they thought was better for their team. So did the Thunder. And in the last five years, I've tried to focus on my development and the team's development and try to be the best basketball player that I can be for the Oklahoma City Thunder. I'd say it worked out in my favor.”

Expand Tweet

Here's a summary of the trade in case you forgot.

Clippers received

F Paul George

Thunder received

G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

F Danilo Gallinari

2021 first-round pick [unprotected MIA pick]

2022 first-round pick [unprotected LAC pick]

2023 first-round pick [top-14 protected MIA pick]

2023 first-round pick [right to swap]

2024 first-round pick [unprotected LAC pick]

2025 first-round pick [right to swap]

2026 first-round pick [unprotected LAC pick]

Last season, when the Thunder visited the Clippers in January, Paul George said he felt like both teams won the trade. That, of course, was said prior to his departing the Clippers in free agency this past summer.

“I just think both sides won,” Paul George explained back in January 2024. “I did think it was quite a lot that Clippers were willing to give up, but their commitment to me is my commitment to them. So just appreciative that they went out and grabbed me and brought me over here. Very appreciative of Steve [Ballmer]. But both sides won. Shai is, I think initially when that trade happened, no one saw… we knew Shai was going to be really, really good, but he's special. And so I guess in a way, Oklahoma won that trade with picks and a future MVP. So again, great trade for both sides.”

Given it was also his first game at the all new Intuit Dome in Inglewood, CA, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander also praised the new stadium.

“It was cool,” he added “Obviously a different feel. The stands feel a little bit more on top of you, kind of like college. But yeah, it was cool.”

With the loss on Saturday, the Clippers dropped to 2-4 on the year, including 0-4 at home inside the Intuit Dome. The team has two games left on this five game home stand against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night and against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night.