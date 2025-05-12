The Oklahoma City Thunder have put themselves in a position for a good chance to win a championship, and it's because of the talent they have on the team. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the obvious star player for the Thunder, and he's in prime position to win the MVP award for the season. Though he could add that accomplishment to his resume, winning a championship will mean more to him.

“That’s what it’s always been about for me,” Gilgeous-Alexander said via Marc J. Spears of Andscape. “It’s not even about anything else. From the owner to the GM to the coach, everybody wants to win. And that’s all that matters.

“I’m no different. (Thunder owner) Clay Bennett wants to win. (Thunder general manager) Sam Presti wants to win. They want to do everything in their power to help this team win. And that’s all I try to do.”

The Thunder were arguably the best team in the league this season, and it wouldn't be a surprise to many if they made it all the way to the NBA Finals. They'll only go as far as Gilgeous-Alexander takes, and his play has led them to contention while he's in the running for MVP.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander wants to lead Thunder to championship

The Thunder are the favorites to come out of the Western Conference, and Gilgeous-Alexander has put the team on his back. For the second straight season, he's one of the finalists for winning MVP, and it seems like this year he'll actually win it. There are a lot of people who expect him to win, including his own teammates.

“I think he’s the MVP,” Jalen Williams said. “Obviously, I’m his teammate, so I’m very inclined to say that. From what I see, the amount of Michael Jordan comparisons and the accolades and all that, I think it would be a very big disservice to him if he’s not the MVP, just based on what he’s been able to accomplish this year.”

The Thunder winning a championship would be huge, and it would show that a young team has what it takes. Some people say that the lack of experience could hurt the Thunder, but they have the talent to beat some of the best in the league. First, they have to get past the Denver Nuggets, as the series is tied 2-2 going back to Oklahoma City.