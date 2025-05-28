MINNEAPOLIS — Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander watched All-Star Jalen Williams turn in the most meaningful performance of his career in Game 4’s 128-126 win against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Williams’ 34 points helped push the Thunder to being one win away from reaching the NBA Finals. He finished on an impressive 13-of-24 shooting, including 6-of-9 from deep, five assists, three rebounds, and three steals.

Taking a 3-1 lead in Western Conference Finals, Williams’ standout performance accompanied Gilgeous-Alexander’s 40-point near triple-double (10 assists, nine rebounds) to push the Timberwolves to the brink of elimination. After the win, Gilgeous-Alexander shared a reflective take on Williams’ performance and growth as a third-year forward with the Thunder.

“He was special. He was really good tonight from start to finish,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “He picked his spots great. He was aggressive. He stepped into everything. He is who he is. He’s gotten all these awards this year for good reason, and he proved it tonight. He’s a really good basketball player. It’s crazy to think he’s so young and has all that he’s already achieved. But, yeah. Dub was Dub tonight, and I’m happy and proud of him.”

Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Williams, and Chet Holmgren (21 points) combined for a whopping 95 points while limiting Timberwolves All-Star Anthony Edwards to 16 points on 5-of-13 attempts and Julius Randle to five points on 1-of-7 shooting. It was the kind of collective performance from the three that reminded Gilgeous-Alexander of the young and talented core that’s one win away from reaching the NBA Finals.

“We still have so much room to grow, which is the scary part,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “I’m 26, which seems old compared to the other two, but yeah, they’re 23 and 24, they haven’t even hit close to their prime yet. Both of them are just out there playing off of their feel and their talent. I’m excited for their future.”

Jalen Williams on Thunder being one win away from NBA Finals

Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams anticipates the loudest Paycom Center environment of the season for Game 5. Williams also shared his feelings on potentially clinching his first appearance in the NBA Finals.

“I try not to get too ahead of myself. There’s still a lot of series left, and we still have to go do a job this next game against a team that’s really good,” Williams said. “So, that’s honestly how I think about it. After the season, whenever that is, I’ll be able to reflect on it. And that’s more of the time to enjoy it. Right now, it’s just win the games.”

The Thunder will host the Timberwolves in Game 5 on Wednesday.