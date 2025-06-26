The Oklahoma City Thunder are fresh off of winning the NBA Championship, but there is no time for them to rest as the NBA offseason is fully underway with the NBA Draft just days after Game 7 of the NBA Finals. Thankfully for the Thunder, they are set up with plenty of draft assets to get them set for the future while they celebrate the present.

That started with the No. 15 overall pick on Wednesday night, which the Thunder used to select Georgetown center Thomas Sorber.

Thomas Sorber is selected 15th overall by the @okcthunder in the 2025 #NBADraft presented by State Farm! Watch on ABC & ESPN. pic.twitter.com/Rox6rx2ryg — NBA (@NBA) June 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

Sorber should immediately slot in and help solidify the Oklahoma City front court, which was shaky at times during their playoff run.

Of course, the benefit of drafting young players is the cost-controlled contracts that you get from having them as contributors. The Thunder know all too well about that after playing a number of players on rookie deals during their title run, and Sorber will benefit them as the roster starts to get a bit more expensive.

Shai-Gilgeous Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren will all be due for well-deserved raises very soon, so the Thunder won't have as much money to spend on the bench and the rest of the roster. One of the odd men out could end up being Isaiah Hartenstein, who currently makes $29 million per year and has a team option on his contract after the 2025-26 season.

If the Thunder are strapped for cash, they could decline that option and move forward with Sorber as the backup center behind Holmgren on a much cheaper contract.

On the court, Sorber is a bit of an old soul despite his young age. He played just one season in college at Georgetown, but he has intangibles and feel for the game that even four-year players don't have coming into the league. He is a great post player on both ends of the floor and should be a solid, steady contributor for the Thunder right away as soon as he is able to crack the rotation.