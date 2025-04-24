As the Oklahoma City Thunder prepare for Game 3 against the Memphis Grizzlies with a 2-0 series advantage, there's no doubt the team is led by star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. There has been an ongoing narrative of the Thunder not receiving the recognition of the league as a marketable team, but one that advocates for Gilgeous-Alexander, and the group is former player Steve Nash.

With Gilgeous-Alexander a likely choice for MVP and the team being a contender for a championship this season, some within the basketball world question why him and a 68-team aren't being marketed. Nash questions the same on the podcast called “The Young Man & the Three,” saying that Gilgeous-Alexander is a “master of his craft.”

“Like the guy that the league should be putting everywhere and the Thunder, they should be everywhere,” Nash said. “Like, I know it's not a big market, but put the Lakers, put the Knicks, and OKC at every chance we get,t like, this is exactly what we want a basketball team to look like. Getting back to Shai, he's a master of his craft. He's changed to becoming a more balanced, smoother, quicker, three-point shooter. He's always been herkey jerky, quick, but not the most explosive, but a phenomenal athlete.”

Steve Nash continues to praise Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

As Gilgeous-Alexander looks to lead the Thunder past the Grizzlies in a hopeful journey for their first NBA championship, there's no denying he has respect within the league. Nash would continue to praise the 26-year-old and list the traits he has that makes him a top player in the association.

“Quick change of pace, change of direction, shifty, skilled, incredible length,” Nash said. “So I think people don't recognize how long this guy is, whether that's at the rim or in the mid-range. He also is a master of physicality. His ability to use his body to create a little bit of separation is textbook. Like that, to me, is a huge separator. And then he finds the body, and he wins that battle. And it's not about strength. It's about timing, rhythm, angles.”

This season, Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 32.7 points (first in the NBA), 6.4 assists, and five rebounds per game while shooting 51.9 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from deep. Oklahoma City looks for a 3-0 lead on Thursday night in Memphis.