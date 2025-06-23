Game 7 of the NBA Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers had just begun when heartbreak struck. Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana's floor general and leader, collapsed on a drive to the basket with 4:55 remaining in the first quarter. As he fell to the hardwood, the 25-year-old guard pounded the court in visible pain and frustration. He could not put any weight on his right leg and had to be helped to the bench by teammates and staff.

The crowd in Oklahoma City went silent. Fans knew something serious had just happened, but it was Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander who delivered the most human moment of the night. As Haliburton lay on the floor, Shai walked over without hesitation. He crouched beside his opponent, placed a hand on his back, and offered quiet words of comfort.

Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander checks on Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton who was pounding the court in pain after falling.

– Haliburton had to be helped to bench and put no weight on right leg

In a game filled with pressure, that gesture stood out more than any buzzer-beater.

Haliburton had been dealing with a calf strain since Game 5. He managed to play through it in Game 6, helping the Pacers force a final showdown. In that game, he tallied 14 points and 5 assists. Before his injury in Game 7, he had already knocked down three three-pointers and looked sharp. But the pain caught up to him, and the leg gave out.

As he was helped off the court, all eyes were on him. He could not stand or walk on his own. Before the second quarter even began, the Pacers officially ruled him out for the rest of the game.

Losing Haliburton was more than just a hit to Indiana’s scoring. It was the loss of their heartbeat. He had averaged nearly 15 points, seven assists, and five rebounds per game throughout the Finals. His leadership and poise had carried Indiana through clutch moments, and his absence left a void impossible to ignore.

But it was Shai’s reaction that won the hearts of fans across both teams. With the eyes of the world watching, the MVP chose compassion over celebration. While his team eventually pulled away on the scoreboard, that brief exchange between two stars reminded everyone what sportsmanship looks like at the highest level.

Despite the emotional blow, the Pacers continue to fight. They hekd a narrow 48–47 lead at halftime, showing resilience without their floor general. With Haliburton out, Indiana will now have to lean on T.J. McConnell to run the offense, while Andrew Nembhard and Aaron Nesmith take on expanded roles.

Pascal Siakam’s leadership and scoring will be critical, and Myles Turner will need to step up defensively to contain the Thunder’s momentum. The road ahead is steeper without their star, but the Pacers have not folded, and they are still very much in the fight.

John Haliburton, Tyrese's father, confirmed the initial injury turned out to be a right Achilles tendon injury, and there is concern that it could affect his offseason and possibly the start of next year.

Still, for one brief moment in a high-stakes battle, a rival offered kindness. And in doing so, SGA reminded everyone that greatness is not just measured by stats, but by the character you show when the lights shine brightest.