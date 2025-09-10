Orlando Magic center Goga Bitadze saw his EuroBasket 2025 campaign end abruptly after being ejected in Georgia’s quarterfinals matchup against Finland. The contest, held on Wednesday, ended in a 93-79 victory for Finland, which advanced to the semifinals behind the play of Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen.

Bitadze was ejected with 6:55 remaining in the fourth quarter after striking Mikael Jantunen in the face with a high elbow while attempting to secure a rebound. At the time of the incident, Georgia trailed 76-67.

Before his ejection, the Magic center delivered another productive performance, recording 14 points, six rebounds, three assists, and two blocks in 23 minutes. He shot 6-for-9 from the field and 1-for-2 from beyond the arc, finishing with an efficiency rating of 22 and a plus/minus of +4.

Despite the premature exit, Bitadze’s performance at EuroBasket solidified him as one of Georgia’s most impactful players. Through the group stage and the knockout round, he averaged 16.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.8 blocks, and 1.4 assists per game. He shot 56.6% from the field and 35% from three-point range while posting an efficiency rating of 17.8 and a plus/minus of +9.

His contributions were instrumental in guiding Georgia to a 2-3 record in Group C, which included challenging matchups against Greece, led by Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Italy. Georgia also notched a notable upset against France in the Round of 16 before facing Finland.

Goga Bitadze has been ejected from the Georgia-Finland EuroBasket quarterfinals matchup after he swung his elbow high and caught Mikael Jantunen in the face. The foul was upgraded to an unsportsmanlike foul. Good or bad call? 🤔 (via @EuroBasket)pic.twitter.com/wFAmiLpCZO — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 10, 2025

Goga Bitadze-Georgia's run ends as Lauri Markkanen leads Finland to EuroBasket semifinals

Markkanen, who has been Finland’s focal point throughout the tournament, played a central role in the quarterfinal victory. He finished with 17 points, six rebounds, four blocks, and two assists in 26 minutes. The Jazz star shot 7-for-12 from the field and 2-for-5 from three-point range, registering an efficiency rating of 22.

Finland’s balanced attack and defensive presence proved too much for Georgia after Bitadze’s exit, as they closed the game on a strong run to seal their place in the semifinals.

With the win, Finland advanced to the EuroBasket semifinals, where they will meet the winner of Germany versus Slovenia on Friday. Germany enters the contest unbeaten at 5-0, led by Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner and Sacramento Kings guard Dennis Schroder, while Slovenia is powered by Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic.

Georgia’s exit brings an end to what had been a promising campaign highlighted by Bitadze’s standout play. For the 26-year-old center, the tournament reinforced his ability to impact the game on both ends of the floor, even as his quarterfinal appearance ended in controversy.

Germany, Finland, and Slovenia remain among the top contenders for the EuroBasket 2025 crown, with the semifinals set to showcase some of the tournament’s brightest stars.