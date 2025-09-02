Orlando Magic center Goga Bitadze delivered one of his best outings at EuroBasket 2025, powering Georgia to a convincing 93-61 victory over Cyprus in Group C on Tuesday. The win improved Georgia to 2-2 and kept them in contention for a spot in the knockout stage.

Bitadze showcased his versatility on both ends of the court, finishing as Georgia’s second-leading scorer behind veteran Tornike Shengelia. The 26-year-old totaled 21 points, a game-high 13 rebounds, three blocks, and an assist while shooting 7-for-12 from the field. He also knocked down four of his seven attempts from three-point range across 22 minutes, underscoring his ability to stretch the floor.

His performance produced a team-high efficiency rating of 29 and a plus/minus of +26, further highlighting his impact in the decisive win. Shengelia added 27 points on 10-for-14 shooting, including a perfect 5-for-5 from beyond the arc, giving Georgia a formidable one-two punch against Cyprus.

Goga Bitadze’s breakout averages fuel Georgia’s EuroBasket push

Through four games at EuroBasket, Bitadze has emerged as one of the tournament’s most productive big men. He is averaging 19.3 points per game, ranking 11th among all players, along with 7.3 rebounds and two blocks. His shooting percentages stand at 61.1% from the field and 46.7% from three on five attempts per contest.

Bitadze is also averaging an efficiency rating of 20.7 and a plus/minus rating of +12 while playing 24.4 minutes per game. The numbers reflect a breakout stretch for the veteran center, who is coming off a career-best season with Orlando in 2024-25.

Georgia head coach Aleksandar Džikić emphasized the importance of perimeter shooting and defensive energy in the team’s bounce-back win.

“We found some open looks, we made some shots. The game is a little easier when you are making threes – especially for us because our strength is the inside game. I believe that we showed enough energy on defense,” Džikić said.

With the victory, Georgia sits at 2-2 in Group C, tied with Bosnia and Herzegovina, who they will face on Thursday. The matchup will serve as a crucial test, with both teams level at six points and vying for advancement to the knockout stage.

Greece remains as the frontrunner in the group, with Georgia looking to secure its place through consistency in its final outing. Bitadze’s breakout shooting has been central to Georgia’s competitiveness, adding another dimension to a team traditionally reliant on its frontcourt physicality.

Magic presence shines as Franz Wagner, Germany clinches Round of 16 berth

Bitadze is not the only Orlando Magic player making waves in the tournament. His teammate Franz Wagner added 18 points in Germany’s 120-57 win over Great Britain, contributing to the team’s fourth straight victory.

The breakout performance came from fellow Magic forward Tristan da Silva, who erupted for 25 points, five rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 24 minutes. He shot 10-for-12 from the field, including 5-for-7 from three-point range, while recording an efficiency rating of 32 and a team-high plus/minus of +56.

Germany’s perfect 4-0 start secured them as the first team to clinch a Round of 16 berth. They will close out group play against Finland (3-1) on Wednesday, a matchup that will determine final seeding in Group B.