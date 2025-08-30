After helping Georgia stun Spain in their EuroBasket 2025 opener, Orlando Magic center Goga Bitadze continued to impress with a strong individual performance despite his team’s 78-62 loss to Italy in Group C play on Saturday.

Bitadze finished as Georgia’s leading scorer, posting 22 points, four rebounds, and three blocks across 27 minutes. He shot 9-for-13 from the field, connected on one three-pointer in four attempts, and went 3-for-5 from the free throw line. His production earned him a team-high efficiency rating of 18, underscoring his consistency in the paint and his ability to stretch the floor when needed.

Georgia head coach Aleksandar Džikić praised Bitadze’s performance and development, reflecting on his growth from a young player into a key contributor at the international level.

“As you all know, I had the pleasure to coach him before he went to the NBA,” Džikić said. “I know him since he was a kid. I’m fully aware of his qualities and I’m fully aware of the things that he needs to improve in order for him to be an even better player. He’s helping us a lot, understanding his role, helping the elders and trying to teach the youngsters. I’m not surprised he’s playing well…and Goga will play even better.”

Georgia leans on Goga Bitadze, Sandro Mamukelashvili as Italy exploits poor shooting

Toronto Raptors forward Sandro Mamukelashvili was the only other Georgian player to reach double figures, finishing with 13 points, five rebounds, four steals, and three assists in 30 minutes. He shot 4-for-11 from the field and 5-for-7 from the free throw line, closing with an efficiency rating of 14.

Georgia struggled to find rhythm as a team. They shot just 42.6% from the field and only 14.3% from three-point range, going 3-for-21 from deep. Outside of Bitadze and Mamukelashvili, consistent scoring was scarce, which made it difficult to keep pace with Italy’s balanced attack.

On the Italian side, Miami Heat forward Simone Fontecchio led the way with 14 points, four rebounds, two assists, and one steal. He shot 4-for-10 from the field and converted all six of his free throw attempts in 29 minutes. Italy’s well-rounded offense and defensive execution allowed them to maintain control throughout the contest and hand Georgia its first loss of the tournament.

Article Continues Below

Magic standouts Franz Wagner, Goga Bitadze showcase international impact at EuroBasket 2025

Elsewhere in EuroBasket 2025, Bitadze’s Magic teammate Franz Wagner guided Germany to its third straight victory. Wagner scored 24 points with seven rebounds and four assists in a 107-88 win over Lithuania, a result that made Germany the first team to clinch a Round of 16 spot. The Orlando forward’s strong play, combined with support from Dennis Schroder and Daniel Theis, has positioned Germany as one of the early favorites in the tournament.

Germany’s unbeaten start, alongside Bitadze’s standout individual showings, highlights the Orlando Magic’s growing presence on the international stage. Both players have translated their NBA form into EuroBasket, proving their importance for both club and country.

With the loss, Georgia dropped to 1-1 in Group C. Bitadze and his teammates will now turn their focus to a high-profile matchup against Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo and Greece on Sunday. For Italy, the victory moved them closer to securing advancement as they look to build momentum through group play.

Germany, led by Wagner, continues to set the pace in Group B as they prepare for their next game against Great Britain.