Nate Tibbetts is in a role unlike any other for Team USA. As the latter is in the FIBA World Cup, the Phoenix Mercury head coach has stepped into the acting head coach role for Team USA.

Current head coach Kara Lawson is away from the team while she is in the NCAA tournament with Duke women's basketball. Because of this, he was immediately assigned Lawson's responsibility.

Still, one thing that has always stood out was Tibbetts's approach to connecting with his players. Sometimes, it's harsh criticism, but one that the players need to hear.

It's something that Team USA and Atlanta Dream guard/forward Rhyne Howard was glad to hear. She's also been appreciative of how transparent Tibbetts has been throughout the rapid transition.

“I think just the way he battles adversity. Going from the assistant to the head coach on a short turnaround. As you said, we haven’t had many practices. But he’s still coming in, making sure that we’re staying engaged. Making sure that we know everything that’s going on,” Howard said via Moreau Sports Media.

“I think I can speak for everybody when I say there’s no confusion amongst the players about what he wants, what he’s asking for. Just the way he’s handling that.”

Mercury's Nate Tibbetts sparked a fire for Team USA

When Team USA played against New Zealand, they didn't look like their dominant self. They came out with a lackluster effort, something Tibbetts has no tolerance for.

While only leading by a point, his patience wore out. During a timeout, audio caught the Mercury head coach saying this to his team.

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“We're going to make mistakes, but our body language, how we look at each other, that s*** matters,” Tibbetts said, passionately via Robin Lundberg on X (formerly Twitter).

“Play through mistakes, f*** all that s***. We gotta play, turn this thing up.”

Nate Tibbetts with a polite pep talk pic.twitter.com/2XUuawXk3y — Robin Lundberg (@robinlundberg) March 15, 2026

For someone like Kahleah Copper, she's all too familiar with her head coach's expectations. They're not unrealistic, but they cover the bare bones of basketball: playing with effort, communicating, and asserting your will.

However, Howard sees Tibbetts walking the fine line between expectations and maintaining the Team USA standard.

“Just the way he’s still trying to essentially make sure he’s doing things the right way,” Howard added. “Not that there is a right way or a wrong way, but he’s handling this with grace. And we take that, and we follow his lead.”

As long as Lawson and Duke women's basketball are in the NCAA tournament, it will be Tibbetts's show.