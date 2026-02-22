The Orlando Magic (29-26) listed Jalen Suggs as questionable with back spasms ahead of Sunday night’s matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers (27-29). The game tips off at 9:00 p.m. ET on NBA TV and marks the second night of a back-to-back for Orlando.

Suggs was ruled out prior to Saturday’s 113-110 double-overtime loss to the Phoenix Suns. The 24-year-old guard last appeared in the Magic’s 131-94 win over the Sacramento Kings coming out of the All-Star break and to begin their four-game road trip. In that contest, Suggs recorded nine points, three rebounds, three assists and one block while shooting 3-for-8 from the field and 3-for-7 from 3-point range in 20 minutes.

On the season, Suggs is averaging 13.9 points, 5.4 assists, four rebounds and a career-high 1.9 steals per game across 34 appearances. The former All-Defensive Second Team selection is shooting 44.2% from the field and 32.8% from beyond the arc while playing 26.5 minutes per contest.

The Magic's injury report also continues to list Franz Wagner as out with a left ankle high ankle sprain under injury management. The team has indicated Wagner will be reevaluated in three weeks.

Magic, Clippers navigate key injuries ahead of matchup

Orlando enters Sunday’s contest looking to respond after its narrow defeat in Phoenix, where the Magic pushed the Suns to double overtime despite missing key contributors.

The Clippers are also managing injuries. John Collins is listed as out with a head laceration and neck soreness. Kawhi Leonard is questionable with left ankle soreness following Friday’s 125-122 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Additionally, Darius Garland — acquired from the Cleveland Cavaliers at the trade deadline in exchange for James Harden — remains out with left toe injury management as he continues to recover from a surgically repaired toe injury.

With both teams managing key absences, availability could prove pivotal as the Magic attempt to build on their 29-26 start while continuing their road trip.