The Orlando Magic responded to Saturday’s devastating double-overtime loss to the Phoenix Suns with a 111-109 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday night, leaning on Desmond Bane’s leadership and scoring to steady the group. Bane drew from what he described as a “backbreaker” stretch during his time with the Memphis Grizzlies to ensure Orlando avoided a similar slide.

Bane finished with 36 points, five rebounds, two steals and one assist while shooting 13-for-19 from the field, 4-for-6 from 3-point range and 6-for-10 from the free-throw line in 32 minutes. He posted a team-high plus-12 rating as the Magic improved to 30-26 on the season.

After the game, Bane reflected on the emotional toll of the previous night’s 113-110 loss in Phoenix, which ended on a buzzer-beater.

“I think it's huge. Last night was emotional. Double overtime game, losing the buzzer. I was telling some of the guys, like I remember last year in Memphis, we lost three games in a row like that. It kind of felt like that was like the backbreaker of our season just because you're so emotional and you're right there, but you come out with us. So I'm really proud of our group. That we did it the way we wanted to do it too. We're posing on the sit down and guard, so it was good to see.”

Grizzlies lessons shape Desmond Bane’s impact with Magic

Bane’s comments referenced a stretch with Memphis last season in which consecutive close losses stalled the Grizzlies’ momentum. Rather than allow history to repeat itself, he emphasized poise and defensive discipline against Los Angeles, helping the Magic avoid what he described as a potential emotional letdown.

The 27-year-old guard also addressed his growth during his first season with the Orlando Magic, noting the adjustment period that followed his arrival.

“Yeah, I just think it's chemistry. I mean I was a new piece being added to the team. We got Anthony Black, who stepped up and playing a different type of role this year. So I think everything just kind of takes time. I feel like I'm in a good spot, trusting my work [and] just playing hard.”

Bane is averaging 20.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists and one steal per game across 56 appearances while shooting 48.3% from the field, 38.8% from beyond the arc and a career-high 91.3% from the free-throw line in 34 minutes per contest.

Wendell Carter Jr. says Bane is ‘exactly what we need’

Teammate Wendell Carter Jr., who recorded 15 points, 14 rebounds and three assists in 33 minutes against the Clippers, praised Bane’s consistency and approach.

“He reminds me of a lot of other guys in this league, guys who have established themselves and have a mindset of he's gonna play his game no matter what, his process is gonna remain the same. Early on, he was struggling a little bit but one thing about it, he stuck to what he knows he's good at. And now we're seeing the benefits of what trading for a guy like that does. So it's his continued elevation. It shows he's one of the best in his league in terms of his position, shooting [the] three ball, getting out here to facilitate the playmaking. Like, he's exactly what we need. So he's one of those guys, ever since that Portland game, that's kind of when the trend in the needle just starting to go up and he's continuing to climb.”

Since the Magic’s 110-106 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Dec. 23, Bane has elevated his production to 21.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 51.8% from the field, 41.9% from 3-point range and 90.4% from the line in 34.4 minutes. Those numbers place him in the 50-40-90 range over that stretch.

Orlando will conclude its four-game road trip Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Lakers (34-22) at 10:30 p.m. ET. With momentum regained following a narrow loss, Bane’s experience and recent surge continue to shape the Magic’s push through the second half of the season.