After the Orlando Magic bounced back from a double-overtime loss to the Phoenix Suns with a two-point win (111-109) over the LA Clippers, Anthony Black discussed the key for his team to become a top-six seed in the Eastern Conference. In a season where the young-and-upcoming Detroit Pistons have sat comfortably atop the standings, Black and Magic are trying to build off their appearance in the Play-in tournament last season.

The Magic finished with a .500 record (41-41) in 2024-25, which was the seventh-best in the Eastern Conference. Black says the league can expect the Magic to play its best brand of basketball amidst the final stretch of the regular season, he said, per ESPN's NBA Today.

“Just getting consistent you know, with the way we play. Just the energy we bring every night, especially on the defensive side of the ball,” Black said. “Just making a push. We expect to be playing our best basketball in this stretch of the season. Just figuring it out.”

Anthony Black scored 11 points in the Magic's win against the Clippers. Desmond Banae's 36 points led all five starters in double figures, including Paolo Banchero (16 points), and Wendell Carter Jr. (15 points).

Paolo Banchero reveals Magic's biggest issues after Suns loss

After bouncing back with a hard-fought win against the Clippers, the Magic could have Jalen Suggs back for Tuesday when they the Lakers. Magic forward Paolo Banchero highlighted his team's shortcomings from its double-overtime loss to the Sunday, which seemed to carry over in Sunday's win against the Clippers.

“I wasn’t on the ball so I was focused on guarding the inbounder. I didn’t really see too much, just turned my head and the ball was in the air,” Banchero said.

“I mean not ideal, but [I] thought we played hard, I just didn’t think we made enough plays down the stretch they made – a couple more than we did and yeah, definitely stings a little bit. Just [a] tough game.”

Tuesday's matchup against the Lakers will conclude the Magic's four-game road trip.