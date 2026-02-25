Paolo Banchero delivered a 36-point performance Tuesday night to lift the Orlando Magic to a 110-109 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers, capping a four-game Western Conference road trip and placing his name alongside franchise legends.

Banchero finished with a game-high 36 points, 10 rebounds and six assists in 38 minutes. He shot 12-for-22 from the field, 2-for-6 from 3-point range and 10-for-11 from the free-throw line as the Magic improved to 31-26.

According to the team’s PR account on X, formerly known as Twitter, Banchero recorded his 14th career game with at least 35 points. That total ranks third in Orlando Magic history behind Tracy McGrady (75) and Shaquille O’Neal (54), and ahead of Anfernee Hardaway (13) and Dwight Howard (13).

The performance also marked the third time in Banchero’s career that he posted at least 35 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in a game. That total ties him with O’Neal for the second-most such games in franchise history. McGrady holds the record with 16.

Jamahl Mosley praises Paolo Banchero’s aggression, downhill attack vs. Lakers

Head coach Jamahl Mosley credited Banchero’s downhill pressure and assertiveness as the driving force behind the win.

“Yeah, I just think his aggression level, the quick decision, getting downhill, finding the matchup that he likes, attacking the basket, putting pressure on the defense. I mean, more than anything, when you look at it, he got to the free throw line 11 times. That's aggression. That's determination. That's focus, getting downhill. And then he's knocking them down.”

Mosley emphasized Banchero’s ability to create mismatches and make timely decisions, including a late drive-and-kick that led to a crucial 3-pointer from Desmond Bane.

“So just continuing to be the aggressor. As soon as he steps on the floor, he creates the mismatch. He's got eyes on him. These guys are loaded up to him. So his ability to make the quick decisions, get downhill, that last play that he gets downhill attacking and sprays it out to Desmond for the knock down three, those are big time plays. And that's what we're going to keep needing from him down the stretch.”

Magic momentum grows after statement wins in Los Angeles

Banchero echoed that approach when asked about his performance.

“Yeah, just being aggressive, you know, being aggressive downhill, making plays for others. I think that always opens the game up for me. If I'm able to keep the defense honest with my passing. Yeah, just being aggressive when the ball's in my hands, you know, making the defense respect me and just always hunting my shots and also looking for the pass as well.”

The 23-year-old has averaged 21.7 points, 7.4 rebounds and 5.3 assists over his last 10 games while shooting 42.4% from the field and 37.5% from 3-point range in 36.4 minutes per contest. On the season, he is averaging 21.5 points, a career-high 8.4 rebounds and five assists across 46 games while shooting 45% from the field.

The win also carried historical significance. As noted by Orlando Sentinel’s Jason Beede on X, Orlando’s victories over the Clippers (111-109) and Lakers (110-109) marked the franchise’s first season since 2012-13 in which it defeated both Los Angeles teams on the road.

The Magic return home to open a four-game homestand Thursday against the Houston Rockets (35-21) at 7:30 p.m. ET on Prime Video, looking to extend their two-game winning streak behind Banchero’s continued ascent into elite company.