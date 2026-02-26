The Orlando Magic pulled off an amazing 110-109 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday. Almost immediately after the victory, Desmond Bane was seen tossing the game ball into the stands. With Orlando preparing for a game against the Houston Rockets on Thursday, the league announced it is fining Bane for his actions.

Reports indicate that the NBA is fining the 27-year-old wing $25,000 for throwing the ball into the stands, per NBA Communications. That is the typical amount players are fined for that violation.

“Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane has been fined $25,000 for throwing the game ball with force into the spectator stands, it was announced today by James Jones, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident occurred at the conclusion of the Magic's 110-109 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 24.”

Bane will likely pay the fine and move on, which is usually how most of the fines work. The six-year veteran was one of the key contributors in Tuesday's win over the Lakers, as he finished the game with 22 points, one rebound, six assists, and a steal while shooting 47.3% from the field and 25.0% from beyond the three-point line.

Desmond Bane is only being fined and will be available in Thursday's contest against the Rockets. He is expected to play a key role for the Magic once again, as Orlando seeks its third consecutive win. With the club in seventh place in the Eastern Conference, continuing a winning streak would be huge. Especially if the Magic can somehow get up to the sixth-seed and avoid the play-in tournament.