The Orlando Magic (30-26) listed Jalen Suggs as questionable once again ahead of their matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers (34-22), but the nature of his injury designation changed in a development that could impact his availability.

According to the team’s latest injury report, Suggs’ status shifted from back spasms to a back strain. While the guard remains questionable, the updated diagnosis represents a more defined injury classification as Orlando prepares to close out its four-game road trip following the All-Star break.

Suggs has missed the Magic’s last two games after being ruled out shortly before tip-off in each contest. Orlando pushed the Phoenix Suns to double overtime without him before responding with a narrow 111-109 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. The team has managed to stay afloat during his absence, but his two-way presence remains a key component of the rotation.

The 24-year-old guard is averaging 13.9 points, 5.4 assists, four rebounds and a career-high 1.9 steals per game across 34 appearances this season. Suggs, a former All-Defensive Second Team selection, is shooting 44.2% from the field and 32.8% from 3-point range while logging 26.5 minutes per contest.

Jalen Suggs injury update adds uncertainty to Magic-Lakers showdown

A back strain designation typically signals a more structured recovery timeline than spasms, though the Magic have not provided additional details regarding severity. The team has continued to evaluate Suggs on a game-to-game basis, and his availability against the Lakers will likely depend on pregame warmups.

Orlando enters Tuesday’s contest looking to build on momentum gained from its win over the Clippers. The matchup marks the final stop of the Magic’s four-game Western Conference swing before returning home.

The Los Angeles Lakers, meanwhile, come in at 34-22 and remain firmly in the Western Conference playoff picture. With both teams navigating injuries late in the season, roster availability could play a significant role in determining the outcome.

For the Orlando Magic, the update to Jalen Suggs’ injury designation does not change his official status. However, the shift from spasms to strain adds uncertainty going forward as the team attempts to complete its road trip on a strong note.