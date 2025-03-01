The Orlando Magic came up short for the second straight game Thursday night, falling 121-115 to the Golden State Warriors. However, Draymond Green took the opportunity to praise Magic forward Paolo Banchero, suggesting the young star belongs in the conversation for the future face of the NBA.

“I’ve been a Paolo fan since he was at Duke. He’s a special, special player,” Green said. “But if I’m honest, I think he got so much more [that] he can do. I think he got so much more room to grow. I believe Paolo is one of those young guys that he continues to grow at the rate he should and is capable of. He’s one of those guys… you know, you keep hearing this talk about the faces of the NBA, the next young faces of the NBA – he’s one of those guys that could and should be in that conversation.”

Banchero led the Magic with 41 points, six rebounds, five assists, and two steals, marking his second 40-plus point game of the season. He became the third player in Magic history to record multiple 40-point games in consecutive seasons, joining Tracy McGrady and Shaquille O’Neal. The third-year forward had 24 points, five rebounds, four assists, and a steal in the first half, shooting 10-for-12 from the field. Despite his efforts, the Magic could not overcome Stephen Curry’s season-high 56 points, including 12 three-pointers.

Draymond Green sees Paolo Banchero’s potential amid Magic’s struggles against Warriors

Green continued his praise for Banchero, acknowledging the challenges the 22-year-old has faced while highlighting his potential for growth.

“I think he was really on his way to it and then the injury came earlier this year and kind of slowed him down a bit. Paolo is one of the better players in our league, man. What is he, 21? 22 years old, something like that? I said something to him after the game. I won't share that, I’ll keep that between me and him but I think he has a couple of things that he can change to help him take that next step. And when he do, hopefully I’m on my way out.”

Banchero has continued to improve in his second NBA season, averaging 23.7 points, seven rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game across 27 contests. His season was briefly derailed by a torn right oblique, which sidelined him for an extended period. Before the injury, he was averaging 29.0 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game while shooting 49.5% from the field and 34.4% from three-point range. His career-best performance came in a win over the Indiana Pacers, where he recorded 50 points, 13 rebounds, and nine assists.

Despite the Magic’s recent struggles, Green’s endorsement reinforces Banchero’s status as one of the league’s rising stars. Meanwhile, the Magic have struggled to find consistency, dropping to 29-32 on the season. Orlando will look to snap its losing streak as it continues its homestand with upcoming games against the Toronto Raptors (18-41) and Chicago Bulls (23-36).