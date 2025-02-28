The Orlando Magic received disappointing news regarding guard Jalen Suggs on Friday. According to Orlando Sentinel reporter Jason Beede, Suggs has been diagnosed with a trochlea injury in his left knee following further evaluation, including an MRI. As a result, he will be out indefinitely.

Suggs missed his 14th consecutive game during the Magic’s 121-115 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night. Initially sidelined with what was ruled a left quad contusion, he has now missed 24 of Orlando’s last 25 games.

Orlando has struggled without Suggs in the lineup, going 9-17 in games he has missed this season. The team currently holds a 29-32 record and sits as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.

Magic rule Jalen Suggs out indefinitely after extended absence

Suggs last played in Orlando’s 121-113 win over the Detroit Pistons on January 25, logging eight points, three assists, two rebounds, and a steal. That game marked his return after missing 10 consecutive games due to an injury suffered on January 3, when he had to be wheelchaired off the court in a win over the Toronto Raptors.

Before the injury, Suggs was having a career-best season. The 23-year-old, coming off a Second Team All-Defense selection last year, was averaging 16.2 points, four rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 41% from the field across 35 contests. His defensive intensity and ability to disrupt opposing offenses had been crucial to Orlando’s early success this season.

The Magic have struggled to replace Suggs’ production, particularly on the defensive end, where his presence has been missed. Orlando now faces an uncertain timeline for his return as the team navigates the final stretch of the season.

With Suggs sidelined indefinitely, the Magic will have to move forward without their standout guard as they continue their seven-game homestand. They are set to face the Toronto Raptors (18-41) in back-to-back matchups on Sunday and Tuesday night.

Orlando remains in the thick of the Eastern Conference playoff race but will need to find ways to compensate for Suggs’ extended absence as they push for a postseason berth.